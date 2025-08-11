‘Vote Chori Ki Sachhai Ab Desh Ke Saamney Hain….’ Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Speaks Post Detention

Congress MP’s Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MP’s were detained by the Delhi Police on 11th August, 2025, Monday, according to ANI. They were taking a protest march to the Election Commission of India headquarters over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar where elections will be held shortly and the allegations of the “voter fraud” during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi has shared one of his clips speaking to the reporters while he is being detained.

Mr Gandhi said, “Aaj jab hum chunaav ayog se milne jaa rahe they, INDIA gatbandhan ke sabhi sansadon ko roka gaya aur hirasat mein le liya gaya. Vote Chori ki sachhai ab desh ke saamne hai. Yeh ladai rajnaitik nahi, yeh loktantra, samvidhaan aur ‘ek vyakti, ek vote’ ke adhikaar ki Raksha ki ladai hai. Ekjut vipaksh aur desh ka har matdata maang karta hai: saaf suthri voter list. Aur, yeh haq hum har haal mein lekar rahenge.” (The leaders of INDIA alliance were stopped and detained when they were going to meet the Election Commission of India headquarters. The truth of vote theft is in front of the country. This fight is not political, it is for protecting the Constitution and the idea of one person, one vote. The united opposition and every voter in India demand a clean and a proper voter list. And, we will take this right at any cost.)

Why the SIR process is dominating the news headlines?

The draft electoral rolls of Bihar were published on August 1 after a month of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. However, according to The Indian Express, some social media users were quick to point out errors. Keeping these errors in cognizance, the Election Commission said that the action will be taken against the Booth Level Officers (BLO)’s responsible. The errors that the social media users pointed out were “husband husband”, “father father”, “father voter ID card” and “Election Commission of India” instead of the names of the husband or parent of some electors.

