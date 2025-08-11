LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > ‘Vote Chori Ki Sachhai Ab Desh Ke Saamney Hain….’ Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Speaks Post Detention

‘Vote Chori Ki Sachhai Ab Desh Ke Saamney Hain….’ Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Speaks Post Detention

Congress MP’s Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MP’s were detained by the Delhi Police on 11th August, 2025, Monday, according to ANI.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credit- ANI)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 11, 2025 14:37:00 IST

Congress MP’s Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MP’s were detained by the Delhi Police on 11th August, 2025, Monday, according to ANI. They were taking a protest march to the Election Commission of India headquarters over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar where elections will be held shortly and the allegations of the “voter fraud” during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi has shared one of his clips speaking to the reporters while he is being detained. 

Mr Gandhi said, “Aaj jab hum chunaav ayog se milne jaa rahe they, INDIA gatbandhan ke sabhi sansadon ko roka gaya aur hirasat mein le liya gaya. Vote Chori ki sachhai ab desh ke saamne hai. Yeh ladai rajnaitik nahi, yeh loktantra, samvidhaan aur ‘ek vyakti, ek vote’ ke adhikaar ki Raksha ki ladai hai. Ekjut vipaksh aur desh ka har matdata maang karta hai: saaf suthri voter list. Aur, yeh haq hum har haal mein lekar rahenge.” (The leaders of INDIA alliance were stopped and detained when they were going to meet the Election Commission of India headquarters. The truth of vote theft is in front of the country. This fight is not political, it is for protecting the Constitution and the idea of one person, one vote. The united opposition and every voter in India demand a clean and a proper voter list. And, we will take this right at any cost.)

Why the SIR process is dominating the news headlines?

The draft electoral rolls of Bihar were published on August 1 after a month of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. However, according to The Indian Express, some social media users were quick to point out errors. Keeping these errors in cognizance, the Election Commission said that the action will be taken against the Booth Level Officers (BLO)’s responsible. The errors that the social media users pointed out were “husband husband”, “father father”, “father voter ID card” and “Election Commission of India” instead of the names of the husband or parent of some electors. 

Also read: EC To Take Action As Social media Users Point Errors In Draft Electoral Rolls Of Bihar

Tags: INDIA Bloc MPs detainedINDIA bloc MPs protest marchrahul gandhi

RELATED News

Janmashtami 2025: Fasting Rules, Rituals and Puja Guide for Lord Krishna Devotees
From Tribhuvan Sahkari To The Immigrations Bill, These Are The Bills Passed By Rajya Sabha In 2025
Ukraine Peace to UNGA Meet: What PM Modi & Zelenskyy Discussed On Call Ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska Summit
From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025
Australian Army Chief Engages with Indian Military Leaders, Scheduled to Visit Shatrujeet Brigade in Agra Tomorrow

LATEST NEWS

Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
‘Vote Chori Ki Sachhai Ab Desh Ke Saamney Hain….’ Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Speaks Post Detention

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Vote Chori Ki Sachhai Ab Desh Ke Saamney Hain….’ Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Speaks Post Detention

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Vote Chori Ki Sachhai Ab Desh Ke Saamney Hain….’ Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Speaks Post Detention
‘Vote Chori Ki Sachhai Ab Desh Ke Saamney Hain….’ Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Speaks Post Detention
‘Vote Chori Ki Sachhai Ab Desh Ke Saamney Hain….’ Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Speaks Post Detention
‘Vote Chori Ki Sachhai Ab Desh Ke Saamney Hain….’ Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Speaks Post Detention

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?