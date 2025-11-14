LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Who is Chhoti Kumari Who Defeated Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav In Chapra

Who is Chhoti Kumari Who Defeated Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav In Chapra

Chhoti Kumari defeated Bhojpuri star turned politician Khesari Lal Yadav, demonstrating that a powerful party apparatus combined with astute candidate selection can overcome the celebrity factor in the local political economy.

(Image Credit: ECI)
(Image Credit: ECI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 14, 2025 14:19:12 IST

Who is Chhoti Kumari Who Defeated Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav In Chapra

Chhoti Kumari is the BJP candidate for Chapra constituency in Saran district in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025. She is 35 years old and has studied upto Class 12. She describes herself as a Social worker and doesn’t have any criminal records as per available affidavits.

Who is Chhoti Kumari Who Defeated Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav In Chapra

Her nomination holds particular significance as Chapra has been under BJP representation for two consecutive terms with Dr. C N Gupta. Her selection reflects the party’s strategy to introduce new candidates for important positions. In the initial phases of vote counting, she took a lead over Khesari Lal Yadav from RJD, recording 18,555 votes compared to his 16,461 after six rounds of counting., placing her ahead by approximately 2,094 votes.

Chhoti Kumari Defeated Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav In Chapra

Her victory, on the other hand, is considered a stamp of the BJP’s strong hold in this region because this constituency has traditionally been dominated by Yadav and Rajput groups. But now, the largest chunk of voters belongs to the Vaishya community, numbering around 65,000 votes. Chhoti Kumari’s victory or her lead also proved that strong party machinery with smart candidate selection can overcome the celebrity factor in the local political economy and enable her to pip Bhojpuri star turned politician Khesari Lal Yadav.

Also Read: Bihar Election Result 2025: Complete Winners List From NDA And Mahagathbandhan Winning Candidates

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 2:19 PM IST
Tags: Bihar Chhoti KumaribiharelectionbiharelectionnewsChapra Election result 2025Chhapra seat winnerKhesari Lal YadavWho is Chhoti Kumari

Who is Chhoti Kumari Who Defeated Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav In Chapra

QUICK LINKS