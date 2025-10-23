Who is Mukesh Sahani? Mahagathbandhan’s Bihar Deputy CM Face; Check His Net Worth, Education

Vikassheel Insaan Party Chief Mukesh Sahani announced as Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy Chief Minister face for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections. Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot made the announcement during a joint press conference on Thursday in Bihar.

Meanwhile, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has been named as the Mahagathbandhan’s chief minister face for the Assembly polls.

After the announcement, Mukesh Sahani said, “I was awaiting this moment for 3.5 years. The moment has now come. Not just VIP or Mukesh Sahani, lakhs of people of the party were waiting for this. BJP broke out party and poached our MLAs… At that time, we had pledged with Ganga Jal in our hands- ‘BJP ko jab tak hum todenge nahi, tab tak chhoddenge nahi’.” Take a look at Mukesh Sahani’s net worth, educational background, and political career.

Who is Mukesh Sahani?

Mukesh Sahani is the founder of Vikassheel Insaan Party, and has now become the Mahagathbandhan Deputy Chief Minister face for the Bihar Assembly elections. He has nominated his brother, Santosh Sahani, to contest from the Gaura Bauram seat, which Mukesh Sahani himself was initially expected to contest. His party VIP is a key partner in the Grand Alliance ‘Mahagathbandhan’, and it came to a seat-sharing agreement with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)- Congress-Left combine to contest 15 seats in the upcoming assembly polls.

Mukesh Sahani Net Worth

According to various media reports, Mukesh Sahani’s assets are worth Rs 12.34 crore approx. A Tata Motors goods carriage is registered in his name in Maharashtra. Sahani has movable assets worth Rs 1,31,74,730. Mukesh Sahani’s wife is also the owner of movable property worth Rs 51 lakhs. He owns six katthas and 16 dhur plots worth Rs 20 lakh in Mauja Afjala in non-agricultural land. Not only this, he owns two commercial buildings in Mumbai worth Rs 6.22 crore.

Mukesh Sahani Education

Mukesh Sahani left his hometown, Supaul Bazar City at the age of 19 and moved to Mumbai. He has studied only up to the 8th standard and started working as a salesman in Mumbai. Mukesh Sahani always had an interest in the film industry and eventually started working in the television and film industry as a set designer. His company, Mukesh Cine World Pvt Ltd, worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas and Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Bihar Election 2025

The Bihar Assembly Elections will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.