Who is Shalini Mishra, Declared As First Winner Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Know All About Her

Bihar Assembly election results trends have shown the NDA crossing the majority mark by a big margin. Amid the ongoing counting, one candidate has already recorded a clear victory. Shalini Mishra has become the first candidate to win in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, with her result declared before all others. According to election data, she received more than 58,000 votes.

Shalini Mishra contested from the Kesariya Assembly seat in East Champaran district. She was the Janata Dal (United) candidate.

From the beginning of the counting, she took a strong lead, which only increased as the rounds progressed. By the final round, her victory was confirmed. As per the figures, Shalini Mishra secured 58,970 votes and was declared the winner.

This is not her first electoral success. Shalini Mishra had earlier won the 2020 Assembly election from the same Kesariya seat. Once again, the JDU fielded her in this election, and she managed to defeat Varun Vijay of the VIP, who was the Mahagathbandhan candidate this time.

Shalini Mishra is a senior leader in the JDU and serves as the State General Secretary of the party’s Bihar unit. She has completed her post-graduation, with her education taking place in both Delhi and Bihar. She is currently 52-years-old.

Her early victory has brought momentum to the NDA camp as counting continues across the state.

