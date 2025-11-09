‘Why Would Gen Z Listen To Him?’ Prashant Kishor Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of Second Phase Of Bihar Elections

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has dismissed the idea that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has any meaningful influence over Gen Z in Bihar. In an interview with ANI, Kishor criticised Gandhi’s limited engagement with the state and questioned his understanding of local issues.

“How much knowledge does Rahul Gandhi have here? He comes, moves around, gives a few sound bites, and leaves,” Kishor said, adding that even Bihar’s general population does not seem to respond to Gandhi’s appeals.

He further argued that Gen Z in Bihar is not a “homogeneous group” that will mobilise on someone’s call or based on their assessment. Kishor also brushed aside speculation that the recent Gen Z driven protest in Nepal which led to the fall of former Prime Minister KP Oli’s government could inspire similar youth-led movements in Bihar, saying people are “getting excited for no reason.”

“Bihar is a very political place. It is not like Bangalore. People won’t have clothes, food, jobs, but there is a lot of political optimism among the people here. And the result of this is that people are leaving their work and doing politics day and night. But I don’t think there is going to be a revolution by someone’s call here,” he said.

Prashant Kishor emphasised that youth are an important factor in Bihar election but primarily because of the issue of unemployment and migration.

The youth between 20 and 30 years, who are facing a bit of unemployment. Not a bit, I mean he is facing a lot of difficulties due to unemployment. They are forced to go out, enduring the tough life there. That is definitely a big factor in Bihar. You can call him Genji, you can call him a youth, you can call him a millennial. This is the terminology,” he said.

However, the Jan Suraaj founder believed that Congress is not a factor in the election and has “no presence” other than in Seemanchal.

“I had also said at that time that Congress is a follower of RJD in Bihar. They are a big party of the country. They are the leaders of the opposition in the country. They belong to the Gandhi family. So it is natural that the media will cover them,” he said.

“But from the point of view of Bihar, there is no presence of Congress. Congress is not a factor. There is no discussion of Congress. What is Congress doing? Congress has little effect. Politically, you can see it in Seemanchal. In Seemanchal, I think that even today, the Muslims are more tilted towards Congress than RJD,” he said.

The first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday, with a record voter turnout. The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.

(With ANI Inputs)

