Home > Bollywood > Agastya Nanda Ikkis Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Gears Up For Solo Big Screen Debut With War Biopic, Internet Is Impressed

Agastya Nanda Ikkis Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Gears Up For Solo Big Screen Debut With War Biopic, Internet Is Impressed

The trailer of Ikkis – The Untold True Story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (2025), starring Agastya Nanda, has been released. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film portrays the brave officer’s journey through love, duty, and sacrifice during the Indo-Pak war.

Agastya Nanda's war-biopic 'Ikkis' (PHOTO: X)
Agastya Nanda's war-biopic 'Ikkis' (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 29, 2025 18:30:46 IST

Agastya Nanda Ikkis Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Gears Up For Solo Big Screen Debut With War Biopic, Internet Is Impressed

The trailer of the film Ikkis -The Untold True Story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (2025) was released by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films. The central character of the movie is actor Agastya Nanda.

The trailer starts with Agastya when Arun Khetarpal is in military training. The movie provides a glimpse of his love affair during the Indo-Pak war conflicts.

The advertisement then turns to Arun informing his mother that he is going to war, and the mother informs him that he should fight like a lion. Veteran actor Dharmendra is presented as his grandfather who tells how he had used to relate to Arun the story of his war as a boy.

The character of Jaideep Ahlawat, who is a Pakistani army officer, informs Dharmendra that the legacy of Arun is not only India but also with the Pakistanis. Sriram Raghavan is a filmmaker with a National Award who directs the movie.

How did the Internet react? 


About Agastya Nanda Ikkis 

The film war-biopic is founded on the real-life story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra at the age of 21- honoured after his death, as the greatest hero of courage and sacrifice in the war against India and Pakistan in 1971.

The youngest recipient in the category of Param Vir Chakra is Khetarpal of India who died at the age of 21 in the war between India and Pakistan in 1971.

The makers celebrated the first look poster of Agastya on the day of Khetarpal birth anniversary, October 14 and declared completion of shooting.

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 6:30 PM IST
Agastya Nanda Ikkis Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Gears Up For Solo Big Screen Debut With War Biopic, Internet Is Impressed

Agastya Nanda Ikkis Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Gears Up For Solo Big Screen Debut With War Biopic, Internet Is Impressed
Agastya Nanda Ikkis Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Gears Up For Solo Big Screen Debut With War Biopic, Internet Is Impressed
Agastya Nanda Ikkis Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Gears Up For Solo Big Screen Debut With War Biopic, Internet Is Impressed
Agastya Nanda Ikkis Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Gears Up For Solo Big Screen Debut With War Biopic, Internet Is Impressed

QUICK LINKS