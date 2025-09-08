Bollywood Director Who Gave Salman Khan His Biggest Career Hit Calls Him ‘Gunda’: They Control The Whole Process

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, who directed Dabangg back in 2010, isn’t holding back when it comes to Salman Khan. In a recent interview with Screen, Kashyap went as far as calling Salman a “gunda” (goon), and didn’t mince words about the Khan family either, branding them as “vindictive.”

Abhinav Kashyap claimed Salman lost interest in acting ages ago, saying, “He hasn’t cared for the craft in 25 years. He just shows up, like he’s doing everyone a favour.”

Abhinav Kashyap Calls Salman Khan a ‘Gunda’

According to Kashyap, working with Salman was no walk in the park. “He’s never really involved. He cares more about the perks of celebrity status than the work itself. I didn’t realise before Dabangg, but Salman is ill-mannered, bad person,” he said.

The director didn’t stop at Salman; he took shots at the whole Khan clan. He called Salman “the father of the star system” in Bollywood and accused his family of clinging to their power in the film industry.

Dabangg Director’s Explosive Remarks

“They’ve had their grip on Bollywood for 50 years, and they use it to settle scores. Try disagreeing with them, and they’ll make sure you pay for it,” Kashyap alleged.

Dabangg, of course, kicked off a blockbuster franchise produced by Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan under Arbaaz Khan Productions, with a cast featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Sonu Sood, Om Puri, Dimple Kapadia, Anupam Kher, and Mahesh Manjrekar. Dabangg 2 came out in 2012 with Arbaaz at the helm, and Dabangg 3 followed in 2019, directed by Prabhu Deva.

As for Kashyap, after Dabangg, he directed Besharam (2013) with Ranbir Kapoor, Pallavi Sharda, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. He’s also acted in films like Paanch, Yuva, and Wig, and directed TV serials such as Darr, Siddhant, and Dil Kya Chahta Hai.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ action drama Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Coming up, he stars in Battle of Galwan, playing an Indian Army soldier in a film inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. For now, he’s also hosting Bigg Boss 19.

