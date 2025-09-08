LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Bollywood Director Who Gave Salman Khan His Biggest Career Hit Calls Him ‘Gunda’: They Control The Whole Process

Bollywood Director Who Gave Salman Khan His Biggest Career Hit Calls Him ‘Gunda’: They Control The Whole Process

Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap slammed Salman Khan, calling him a “gunda” and accusing the Khan family of being vindictive and controlling Bollywood for decades. Kashyap’s explosive comments reignite debates around star power and industry politics as Salman prepares for new projects.

Abhinav Kashyap and Salman Khan (Pic Credit: Creative Commons)
Abhinav Kashyap and Salman Khan (Pic Credit: Creative Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 8, 2025 11:37:00 IST

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, who directed Dabangg back in 2010, isn’t holding back when it comes to Salman Khan. In a recent interview with Screen, Kashyap went as far as calling Salman a “gunda” (goon), and didn’t mince words about the Khan family either, branding them as “vindictive.”

Abhinav Kashyap claimed Salman lost interest in acting ages ago, saying, “He hasn’t cared for the craft in 25 years. He just shows up, like he’s doing everyone a favour.”

Abhinav Kashyap Calls Salman Khan a ‘Gunda’

According to Kashyap, working with Salman was no walk in the park. “He’s never really involved. He cares more about the perks of celebrity status than the work itself. I didn’t realise before Dabangg, but Salman is ill-mannered, bad person,” he said.

The director didn’t stop at Salman; he took shots at the whole Khan clan. He called Salman “the father of the star system” in Bollywood and accused his family of clinging to their power in the film industry.

Dabangg Director’s Explosive Remarks

“They’ve had their grip on Bollywood for 50 years, and they use it to settle scores. Try disagreeing with them, and they’ll make sure you pay for it,” Kashyap alleged.

Dabangg, of course, kicked off a blockbuster franchise produced by Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan under Arbaaz Khan Productions, with a cast featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Sonu Sood, Om Puri, Dimple Kapadia, Anupam Kher, and Mahesh Manjrekar. Dabangg 2 came out in 2012 with Arbaaz at the helm, and Dabangg 3 followed in 2019, directed by Prabhu Deva.

As for Kashyap, after Dabangg, he directed Besharam (2013) with Ranbir Kapoor, Pallavi Sharda, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. He’s also acted in films like Paanch, Yuva, and Wig, and directed TV serials such as Darr, Siddhant, and Dil Kya Chahta Hai.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ action drama Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Coming up, he stars in Battle of Galwan, playing an Indian Army soldier in a film inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. For now, he’s also hosting Bigg Boss 19.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt’s Untold Prison Tales: Bollywood Star’s Heart Skipped A Beat When A Double-Murder Convict’s Razor Reached His Neck

Tags: Abhinav Kashyapcelebrity newsdabangghome-hero-pos-9salman khan

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Munawar Faruqui Returns, Roasts Contestants ‘My Uncle Had Scooter, Did No Work’
Sabrina Carpenter advocates for transgender rights during 'Tears' performance at 2025 MTV VMAs
Top Celebrities Who Began as Theatre Actors
Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Shehbaz Badesha Slams Abhishek Bajaj, Calls Him ‘Dumbest Player’ Ever- Here’s Why!
16 Celebs, One Tower, and Constant Power Swaps: Why Rise and Fall Is a Must-Watch Game-Changer

LATEST NEWS

Hamas ready to negotiate ceasefire terms after Trump's 'last warning': Report
Real Life Panchayat In Delhi? Rekha Gupta’s Husband Spotted Attending A Government Meeting But Here’s What The Rules Say
Is Carlos Alcaraz Single? US Open 2025 Sparks New Rumours On His Relationship Status
Punjab: BSF organises medical camp in flood-hit area of Fazilka district
Donald Trump Caught Chewing Blue Pill At US Open, Experts Reveal Possible Medication Behind Viral Photo
From India to Sri Lanka: Who Rules the Asia Cup?
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf expels CM Gulbar Khan, 11 other lawmakers over party defiance
sitemap newsx test
Delhi police busts Mumbai-based online casino racket; nine arrested including Kingpin
‘Seeing You More Than My Family’, Quips Carlos Alcaraz, After Winning US Open 2025 Against Jannik Sinner
Bollywood Director Who Gave Salman Khan His Biggest Career Hit Calls Him ‘Gunda’: They Control The Whole Process

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bollywood Director Who Gave Salman Khan His Biggest Career Hit Calls Him ‘Gunda’: They Control The Whole Process

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bollywood Director Who Gave Salman Khan His Biggest Career Hit Calls Him ‘Gunda’: They Control The Whole Process
Bollywood Director Who Gave Salman Khan His Biggest Career Hit Calls Him ‘Gunda’: They Control The Whole Process
Bollywood Director Who Gave Salman Khan His Biggest Career Hit Calls Him ‘Gunda’: They Control The Whole Process
Bollywood Director Who Gave Salman Khan His Biggest Career Hit Calls Him ‘Gunda’: They Control The Whole Process

QUICK LINKS