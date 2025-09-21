Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award, calls his honour "well-deserved"

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated veteran actor Mohanlal for being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honor in cinema.

Sharing his message on X, Naidu praised Mohanlal’s journey as an “actor, director, and producer,” adding that his work has “profoundly enriched Indian cinema” and inspired generations.

“Congratulations to Shri @Mohanlal Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honor in cinema. This well-deserved recognition celebrates his outstanding contributions as an actor, director, and producer, which have profoundly enriched Indian cinema, inspiring generations,” read his X post.

On Saturday, PM Modi also penned a heartfelt note for the veteran actor, celebrating his “excellence and versatility.”

“With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema and theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The actor took to his X account to extend his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his words and blessings filled him with encouragement and joy.

“I am deeply humbled and profoundly honored to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for your kind words and blessings; they fill me with encouragement and joy. I remain ever indebted to the art of cinema and to all those whose inspiration and support illuminate my journey,” Mohanlal said in a post on X.

In a career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal has worked in a number of films across various genres. Known for primarily working in Malayalam films, Mohanlal has also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. He has received numerous accolades, including National Awards and the prestigious Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. In another feather in his cap, Mohanlal will be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, set to be held on September 23, 2025. (ANI)

