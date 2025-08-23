Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’

Daisy Shah recently opened up about dealing with toxic partners in her past relationships. She told Hauterrfly that she’s only been in two serious relationships so far, both came with their fair share of drama.

Daisy admitted she stuck around longer than she should have, mostly because she didn’t value herself enough to walk away sooner. But, when things finally got too toxic, she was the one who ended it each time.

Daisy Shah spills the beans on her toxic ex-lover

She recalled that in her first relationship, marriage wasn’t even on her mind until almost four years in. By year seven, she realized the relationship just wasn’t making her happy. The second one? That came with a whole new set of issues. Her boyfriend would question her about her whereabouts and had a problem with her working with male colleagues, even though he worked in the same industry.

Daisy Shah shared a story about being at a party, where someone pulled her onto the dance floor. Her boyfriend got upset, but when the roles were reversed, he expected her to just accept it.

She revealed, “In the second relationship, I would get questioned about where I was going and working with men. The best or worst part is that he also belongs to the same industry.”

She added, “We were once at a party and someone pulled my hand from behind, asking me to dance. You can’t get mad at that. When the same thing happened to him, he said I should be understanding.”

Does Daisy Shah plan to marry and settle down?

Looking at relationships around her, Daisy says she’s in no rush to get married. She’s noticed that a lot of men can’t handle confident, independent women. Kids aren’t on her radar right now either, but she did mention freezing her eggs after a friend suggested it.

As for her career, Daisy started out assisting choreographer Ganesh Acharya and made her acting debut in the 2011 Kannada movie Bhadra.

She got her big Bollywood break in Jai Ho with Salman Khan in 2014. Most recently, she’s been seen in the 2023 movie Mystery of the Tattoo and the 2024 web series Red Room.

