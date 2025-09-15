Who Is Huma Qureshi Engaged To? Gangs Of Wasseypur’s Fiancé Has Worked Closely With Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh And Vicky Kaushal

Huma Qureshi never fails to draw attention to her raw nature. Nevertheless, the actress has kept her mouth shut concerning her love life. She is supposed to have been dating acting coach Rachit Singh.

This was on multiple occasions that they were seen together and their intimacy told a lot about their relationship. On numerous reports nowadays, it is alleged that Huma and Rachit had a secret ceremony during which they were engaged to be married.

Rachit Singh and Huma Qureshi engaged?

According to one report in Hindustan Times, a friend of the two reported that Huma and Rachit are engaged. This relationship between Huma Qureshi and Rachit began making headlines when a mutual friend of the two posted a photo of the two and gave it a cute caption. In posting the news, Akasa said, Congratulations on your little bit of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night.”

To compound the rumours, Huma also attended intimate birthday parties of Rachit. Posting a photo of the event, Rachit posted it with the word, A Rose amongst two Thorns and said, Thank u for the celebrations and birthday love where Huma was observed standing beside him. This was preceded by eyebrows being raised by Huma and Rachit who were caught twinning at the wedding of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

Uninitiated people would know that Huma was dating director and screenwriter Mudassar Aziz earlier. In October 2022, they ended the relationship after almost 3 years of dating.

Who is Huma Qureshi’s fiancé, Rachit Singh?

Rachit is a professional acting coach and has allegedly taught other actors such as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, and Saif Ali Khan, as reported by a Hindustan Times article.

Besides this, Rachit has also appeared recently in the online series Karmma Calling where he plays the role of Vedant where Varun Sood and Raveena Tandon are in the lead.

What is Huma Qureshi up to?

Huma Qureshi will be next seen on the work front in Jolly LLB 3, a courtroom comedy drama directed by Subhash Kapoor. Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla are also the main stars in the film.

The actress then follows it with Pooja Meri Jaan with Mrunal Thakur. The film narrates the experience of a girl called Pooja who is being harassed by an unknown admirer. Gulabi is another film where Huma will be seen playing an auto-rickshaw driver. Other than this, she will be back as Rani Bharti with Maharani season 4.

