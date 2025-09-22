LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Suhana Khan roots for Aryan Khan, shares his childhood pic with dad SRK

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 01:34:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Aryan Khan, elder son of star couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has been the talk of the town ever since his directorial debut ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ hit Netflix.

Aryan Khan is earning widespread praise, with social media buzzing over clips from his shows, star-studded cameos, and the brilliant performances of the cast, including Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, and Manoj Pahwa.

Amid the huge success of the show,Suhana on Sunday took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to her big bro. She also posted a childhood picture of Aryan with their dad Shah Rukh Khan.

“Always been number 1,” Suhana captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

In the throwback picture, little Aryan could be seen holding a certificate and a prize that he won at a school event and posing with SRK.

Suhana also shared pictures with Aryan from the screening of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ in Mumbai.

Earlier, filmmaker Farah Khan also heaped praise on Aryan.

“My Boy! The kindest, sweetest, talented n most hardworking director iv ever had the privilege to choreograph for.. @___aryan___ may the movie gods bless you with love n success for #the B***dsofBollywoo lov u,” she posted on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Speaking with ANI, Bobby Deol also praised Aryan Khan’s confidence as a first-time director, calling his “conviction” rare.

He noted that Aryan carried himself with a “mature experience” far beyond his years.

“The conviction he has as a director, and the way he’s obsessed with being a director, in a good way, is remarkable. I’ve never seen such mature experience in a director, and the way he’s handled all the characters is impressive. He has created the entire show. Hats off to him. He’s just incredible. There are no words to explain how good he is, and how good he is as a human being. That’s the first thing. He has raised the kids with so much love. They’re so well-behaved, and he’s so talented,” Deol said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Aryan KhanBollywoodSuhana KhanThe Bads of Bollywood

QUICK LINKS