Home > Bollywood > Want To Look Like Greek God Hrithik Roshan? Superstar's Secret Diet Revealed But THIS Is What He Eats For Cheat Meals

Want To Look Like Greek God Hrithik Roshan? Superstar’s Secret Diet Revealed But THIS Is What He Eats For Cheat Meals

At 51, Hrithik Roshan proves why he’s Bollywood’s “Greek God.” With meals every 3 hours, a disciplined diet by chef Shubham Vishwakkarma, and training with Swapneel Hazare, he balances fitness with comfort foods. Post War 2’s Rs 370 crore run, he gears up for Krrish 4 and a Hombale project.

Hrithik Roshan (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Hrithik Roshan (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 29, 2025 14:41:58 IST

Hrithik Roshan gets called Bollywood’s “Greek God” for a reason, and, yeah, it’s not just about those light eyes or the jawline.

The guy’s been one of the fittest faces in the industry for what feels like forever, think all the way from Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai days to his shredded look in War 2. 

And sure, some folks love to chalk it up to genetics, but let’s be real: it’s discipline, a relentless gym routine, and a diet plan that’d make most people weep.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

How does Hrithik Roshan manage to look ageless at 51?

Here’s the inside scoop from his chef, Shubham Vishwakkarma (been handling Hrithik’s food since 2022), spilled the beans to Health Shots.

He teams up with trainer Swapneel Hazare, and together, they tweak every meal to boost Hrithik’s strength, stamina, and recovery. It’s not the trendy “skip breakfast, eat once a day” nonsense you see all over Instagram.

Nope. At 51, Hrithik Roshan eats every 2.5 to 3 hours, and dinner always wraps up before 9 p.m. Then it’s a straight fast till morning. Keeps his energy steady and, more importantly, helps his muscles recover. 

What does Hrithik Roshan eat daily? 

It’s not all grilled chicken breast and air. Every meal hits the big macros: protein, carbs, fibre, and good fats. We’re talking white fish, eggs, chicken, lentils, rajma, chickpeas. 

To keep things from getting boring, there’s quinoa, oats, Greek yoghurt, plus a bunch of nuts and seeds he apparently can’t live without.

He’s not a robot, so, yes, cheat meals happen. But don’t expect him to go wild with junk. His top picks? Tandoori chicken, BBQ chicken, the occasional no-carb burger, and sometimes a jowar pizza. 

For comfort food, Hrithik keeps it classic and Indian like moong dal, bhindi bhaji, jowar roti, and curd. No fancy fusion or five-star nonsense, just straight-up home-style stuff he grew up loving.

Work-wise, the guy’s not slowing down either. War 2 just dropped in Hindi and Telugu, and box office numbers are looking solid around Rs 370 crore. 

And that’s not even the end of it. He’s got Krrish 4 in the pipeline and some big unnamed project with Hombale Films. 

Tags: celebrity newsHrithik RoshanKrrish 4trending newsWar 2

Want To Look Like Greek God Hrithik Roshan? Superstar's Secret Diet Revealed But THIS Is What He Eats For Cheat Meals

Want To Look Like Greek God Hrithik Roshan? Superstar's Secret Diet Revealed But THIS Is What He Eats For Cheat Meals
Want To Look Like Greek God Hrithik Roshan? Superstar's Secret Diet Revealed But THIS Is What He Eats For Cheat Meals
Want To Look Like Greek God Hrithik Roshan? Superstar's Secret Diet Revealed But THIS Is What He Eats For Cheat Meals
Want To Look Like Greek God Hrithik Roshan? Superstar's Secret Diet Revealed But THIS Is What He Eats For Cheat Meals

