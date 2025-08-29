Want To Look Like Greek God Hrithik Roshan? Superstar’s Secret Diet Revealed But THIS Is What He Eats For Cheat Meals

Hrithik Roshan gets called Bollywood’s “Greek God” for a reason, and, yeah, it’s not just about those light eyes or the jawline.

The guy’s been one of the fittest faces in the industry for what feels like forever, think all the way from Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai days to his shredded look in War 2.

And sure, some folks love to chalk it up to genetics, but let’s be real: it’s discipline, a relentless gym routine, and a diet plan that’d make most people weep.

How does Hrithik Roshan manage to look ageless at 51?

Here’s the inside scoop from his chef, Shubham Vishwakkarma (been handling Hrithik’s food since 2022), spilled the beans to Health Shots.

He teams up with trainer Swapneel Hazare, and together, they tweak every meal to boost Hrithik’s strength, stamina, and recovery. It’s not the trendy “skip breakfast, eat once a day” nonsense you see all over Instagram.

Nope. At 51, Hrithik Roshan eats every 2.5 to 3 hours, and dinner always wraps up before 9 p.m. Then it’s a straight fast till morning. Keeps his energy steady and, more importantly, helps his muscles recover.

What does Hrithik Roshan eat daily?

It’s not all grilled chicken breast and air. Every meal hits the big macros: protein, carbs, fibre, and good fats. We’re talking white fish, eggs, chicken, lentils, rajma, chickpeas.

To keep things from getting boring, there’s quinoa, oats, Greek yoghurt, plus a bunch of nuts and seeds he apparently can’t live without.

He’s not a robot, so, yes, cheat meals happen. But don’t expect him to go wild with junk. His top picks? Tandoori chicken, BBQ chicken, the occasional no-carb burger, and sometimes a jowar pizza.

For comfort food, Hrithik keeps it classic and Indian like moong dal, bhindi bhaji, jowar roti, and curd. No fancy fusion or five-star nonsense, just straight-up home-style stuff he grew up loving.

Work-wise, the guy’s not slowing down either. War 2 just dropped in Hindi and Telugu, and box office numbers are looking solid around Rs 370 crore.

And that’s not even the end of it. He’s got Krrish 4 in the pipeline and some big unnamed project with Hombale Films.

