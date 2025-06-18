Live Tv
Welcome To The Jungle Shoot Paused After Pahalgam Attack, Not Due To Payment Issues: Source Confirms

The shoot of Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle was paused due to security concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack, not because of payment delays, confirms a source close to the production

Last Updated: June 18, 2025 14:56:19 IST

The ongoing shoot of Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment in the Welcome franchise, has been temporarily halted—but not for the reasons initially speculated.

A source close to the film has clarified that the pause was due to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, and not due to any financial issues involving the cast or crew.

Earlier reports had claimed that the production was facing delays because of non-payment to actors and technicians, but insiders say these reports are unfounded.

 70% of the Film has already been Shot

According to the source, over 70% of the film has already been completed.

Large-scale action sequences featuring helicopters, 250 horses, and more than 1,200 junior artists were successfully filmed before the shoot was paused.

The final shooting schedule was planned for scenic locations in Kashmir, but following the recent attack, the team decided to defer this segment to a post-monsoon window in a new, more secure location.

Cast and Production Team Fully On Board

Welcome to the Jungle is being directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala.

The film stars a massive ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and many more.

The production team has denied all rumors of cast walkouts or disputes over pending payments.

“The entire cast is aligned and eager to resume once the schedule is finalized again,” the source added.

 Safety First Amid Kashmir Tensions

The decision to pause shooting was made to ensure the safety of the large unit after the Pahalgam incident raised concerns about crew security in the region.

 The producers are now evaluating alternative locations for the final phase of filming, expected to begin later this year.

Despite rumors of financial trouble, the Welcome to the Jungle shoot was paused purely as a precautionary measure after the terror attack in Pahalgam.

 With the majority of filming already wrapped, the production is expected to resume soon in a safer environment. Fans can still look forward to a theatrical release filled with comedy, chaos, and jungle adventures.

