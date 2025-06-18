Live Tv
Why Did Salman Khan's Sikandar Incur INR 91 Crore Loss? Here's The Shocking Truth

Why Did Salman Khan’s Sikandar Incur INR 91 Crore Loss? Here’s The Shocking Truth

Salman Khan's Sikandar faced a major setback, losing ₹91 crore due to piracy. Despite a huge budget and star power, it struggled to meet box office goals

Published By: Yashika Arora
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 14:48:45 IST

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s movie ‘Sikandar’, which was released on Eid on 30 March 2025, faced a loss of RS 91 crores due to piracy.

Salman Khan’s latest film Sikandar has faced a huge setback after it was leaked online just hours after hitting the theatres.

According to Bollywood Hungama, this piracy has caused the production team to suffer losses of around Rs 91 crore, dealing a serious financial blow to everyone.

A Devastating Leak Just Before Release

Just hours before Sikandar was supposed to premiere in cinemas, an unexpected and unfortunate leak hit online platforms.

This wasn’t a typical shaky, cam-recorded copy that sometimes surfaces; this was a high-quality, high-definition print. 

The fact that such a clear and polished version was quickly shared on piracy websites made the situation far worse for the filmmakers.

 It not only robbed the movie of its first-moment excitement but also significantly impacted the team’s hopes of reaching audiences through theatres, dealing a heavy blow to their hard work and investment.

Audit Confirms Leak Effect

According to a source quoted by a leading news agency that  “An audit was carried out to determine how much was leaked and how it affected revenue.

Ernst & Young (EnY) provided a detailed report estimating the loss at around Rs. 91 crore.”

The audit looked into how much money was lost by comparing the film’s expected earnings with what actually came in after the leak.

Using advanced tracking tools, they monitored illegal downloads and streams to figure out how much damage was done to both the movie’s box office and digital sales.

“Usually, these audits combine information from ticket sales, distributor reports, and careful tracing of how the piracy spread,” the source explained.

“The Rs. 91 crore loss isn’t just a random number; it’s based on the revenue the film missed out on from theatres and digital platforms.

”Moreover, the surprising fact is that the pirated version, which was spread it was not a finalised version of the movie; some scenes still lack editing and refined VFX.

