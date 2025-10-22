What Happened To Chitrangda Singh? Actress Shares Picture From Hospital With Drip On Hand, Gets Fans Worried After She Deletes It

In her Instagram story, Housefull 5 star Chitrangda Singh posted a picture where she told her that she is hospitalised. She later deleted the story, however. In the portrait, we can find her lying on a hospital bed with a medical drip in her hand.

The actress had posted the image with a caption of, Hoping to be back running like a hare soon! on an Instagram page.

Fans get concerned about Chitrangda Singh’s health

One of the fans posted a comment on the above post and said, “Get well soon girl🙏🏾many prayers for you (sic). Another fan commented, ” Get well soon.”

In the meantime, the actress posted her congratulations to Happy Diwali to her subscribers on Tuesday. She had captioned the post stating, wishing everyone a beautiful blessed Diwali ⁩ ♕ ❤️ Thank you so much @manishmalhotra05 for a beautiful Diwali celebration! (sic).

Well, Chitrangda has not yet already posted anything concerning her regarding her hospitalisation or being ill. However, hopefully, the actress is doing well.

His last appearance in a movie was Housefull 5 where he appeared playing a central role. Nevertheless, the film could not leave an impression at the box office.

In the meantime, the actress has Bas Ek Hai Raat Akeli and Battle of Galwan in her queue. The latter is one of the most anticipated future films, and Salman Khan is the male protagonist in it. It will be the first time we will have the opportunity to see Salman and Chitrangda in the movie together.

Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is scheduled to be released in 2026, although the official date of release is not declared yet. The shooting of the film was reportedly taking place with three-tier security a few days ago.

