LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Who Is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Calls SRK’s Son Unstoppable After The Ba***ds of Bollywood Teaser Goes Viral

Who Is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Calls SRK’s Son Unstoppable After The Ba***ds of Bollywood Teaser Goes Viral

Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood got its first look, unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan on X. The teaser nods to SRK’s Mohabbatein legacy while fans spot Aryan’s sharp screen presence. Meanwhile, dating rumours with Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi keep Aryan in the spotlight.

Larissa Bonesi is rumoured to be dating Aryan Khan
Larissa Bonesi is rumoured to be dating Aryan Khan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 17, 2025 14:12:00 IST

The first look at Aryan Khan’s debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has finally landed. Shah Rukh Khan himself unveiled the teaser on X, making sure fans couldn’t miss it.

In his announcement, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Aap ne maanga aur Netflix ne poora kar diya….yeh thoda zyaada ho gaya nahi? Par aadat daal lo…..kyunki….The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20.” His words reflect both his amusement and anticipation for the project.

For the first time, Aryan Khan steps into the spotlight, delivering sharp dialogue that immediately sets the atmosphere. The series, set against the backdrop of Bollywood, features Lakshya (best known for Kill) in the leading role.

Aryan’s comment—“Thoda zyda ho gaya na”—captures the nervous excitement of a debut. The preview even opens with a subtle reference to Shah Rukh’s iconic Mohabbatein violin theme, nodding to his father’s enduring legacy.

Aryan Khan’s rumoured lover praises The Ba***ds of Bollywood first look

Aryan Khan’s rumoured girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, took to her Instagram to shower praises on the former’s directorial debut on Netflix. While sharing the first look of The Ba***ds of Bollywood on her IG stories, Larissa wrote, “Unmatched, unstoppable and truly the world’s number one.” 

She added, “Proud is an understatement,” while tagging Aryan Khan. 

Who Is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Calls SRK’s Son Unstoppable After The Ba***ds of Bollywood Teaser Goes Viral

Who is Aryan Khan dating? 

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest, is no stranger to public attention, whether for his career moves or his personal life. Since 2024, rumours have circulated about his relationship with Brazilian actress and model Larissa Bonesi.

The speculation intensified after Aryan and Larissa were seen together at a New Year’s celebration for his brand, D’yavol. Most recently, on April 5, 2025, Larissa was spotted in Mumbai, appearing to be on set and taking a break with an empty cup in hand.

During this Mumbai sighting, Larissa interacted briefly with photographers, wearing a brown thigh-slit dress paired with a black overcoat. She thanked the paps before heading quietly toward what looked like a shooting location, her hair loose and a smile on her face. 

Who is Larissa Bonesi?

Hailing from Brazil, Larissa Bonesi lost her father in 2021. Her mother, Renata Bonesi, was also a model. Larissa was born on March 28, 1990, and has two younger siblings. She developed an interest in acting early and moved to China at 13 to pursue modelling.

Returning to India, she continued her modelling career and landed a role in Desi Boyz (2011), starring John Abraham and Akshay Kumar. She later appeared in Next Enti (2018) and the music video Surma Surma (2020).

Rumours about Aryan and Larissa’s relationship began circulating after fans noticed Aryan follows Larissa and her entire family on social media, and they reciprocate. Aryan even follows Larissa’s dog’s Instagram account.

Several reports claim he sent a personalised gift from his brand, D’yavol, to Larissa’s mother for her birthday. Larissa has also acted in Go Goa Gone alongside Saif Ali Khan and in an action-comedy film with Sai Dharam Tej. 

Tags: Aryan KhanBads of BollywoodLarissa Bonesishah rukh khan

RELATED News

F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At And Just Like That Hate-Watchers, ‘I Don’t Really Care’
From K-Pop To MLB: BTS V’s First Pitch At Dodgers Game, Crashes Ticket Servers
Coolie OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth’s Action Thriller? Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For White House Talks With Trump, Says ‘Strong Desire To End…’
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
Who Is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Calls SRK’s Son Unstoppable After The Ba***ds of Bollywood Teaser Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Calls SRK’s Son Unstoppable After The Ba***ds of Bollywood Teaser Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Calls SRK’s Son Unstoppable After The Ba***ds of Bollywood Teaser Goes Viral
Who Is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Calls SRK’s Son Unstoppable After The Ba***ds of Bollywood Teaser Goes Viral
Who Is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Calls SRK’s Son Unstoppable After The Ba***ds of Bollywood Teaser Goes Viral
Who Is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Calls SRK’s Son Unstoppable After The Ba***ds of Bollywood Teaser Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?