Who Is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Calls SRK’s Son Unstoppable After The Ba***ds of Bollywood Teaser Goes Viral

The first look at Aryan Khan’s debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has finally landed. Shah Rukh Khan himself unveiled the teaser on X, making sure fans couldn’t miss it.

In his announcement, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Aap ne maanga aur Netflix ne poora kar diya….yeh thoda zyaada ho gaya nahi? Par aadat daal lo…..kyunki….The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20.” His words reflect both his amusement and anticipation for the project.

For the first time, Aryan Khan steps into the spotlight, delivering sharp dialogue that immediately sets the atmosphere. The series, set against the backdrop of Bollywood, features Lakshya (best known for Kill) in the leading role.

Aryan’s comment—“Thoda zyda ho gaya na”—captures the nervous excitement of a debut. The preview even opens with a subtle reference to Shah Rukh’s iconic Mohabbatein violin theme, nodding to his father’s enduring legacy.

Aap ne maanga aur Netflix ne poora kar diya….yeh thoda zyaada ho gaya nahi? Par aadat daal lo…..kyunki….

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20.#TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix @NetflixIndia @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan #AryanKhan @bilals158 #ManavChauhan… pic.twitter.com/moqMBdhWXU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 17, 2025

Aryan Khan’s rumoured lover praises The Ba***ds of Bollywood first look

Aryan Khan’s rumoured girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, took to her Instagram to shower praises on the former’s directorial debut on Netflix. While sharing the first look of The Ba***ds of Bollywood on her IG stories, Larissa wrote, “Unmatched, unstoppable and truly the world’s number one.”

She added, “Proud is an understatement,” while tagging Aryan Khan.

Who is Aryan Khan dating?

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest, is no stranger to public attention, whether for his career moves or his personal life. Since 2024, rumours have circulated about his relationship with Brazilian actress and model Larissa Bonesi.

The speculation intensified after Aryan and Larissa were seen together at a New Year’s celebration for his brand, D’yavol. Most recently, on April 5, 2025, Larissa was spotted in Mumbai, appearing to be on set and taking a break with an empty cup in hand.

During this Mumbai sighting, Larissa interacted briefly with photographers, wearing a brown thigh-slit dress paired with a black overcoat. She thanked the paps before heading quietly toward what looked like a shooting location, her hair loose and a smile on her face.

Who is Larissa Bonesi?

Hailing from Brazil, Larissa Bonesi lost her father in 2021. Her mother, Renata Bonesi, was also a model. Larissa was born on March 28, 1990, and has two younger siblings. She developed an interest in acting early and moved to China at 13 to pursue modelling.

Returning to India, she continued her modelling career and landed a role in Desi Boyz (2011), starring John Abraham and Akshay Kumar. She later appeared in Next Enti (2018) and the music video Surma Surma (2020).

Rumours about Aryan and Larissa’s relationship began circulating after fans noticed Aryan follows Larissa and her entire family on social media, and they reciprocate. Aryan even follows Larissa’s dog’s Instagram account.

Several reports claim he sent a personalised gift from his brand, D’yavol, to Larissa’s mother for her birthday. Larissa has also acted in Go Goa Gone alongside Saif Ali Khan and in an action-comedy film with Sai Dharam Tej.