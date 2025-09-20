LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Kathy Hochul gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Kathy Hochul gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Kathy Hochul gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Kathy Hochul gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Kathy Hochul gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Kathy Hochul gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Zubeen Garg's body to be brought back to Guwahati after post-mortem in Singapore, confirms Assam CM

Zubeen Garg's body to be brought back to Guwahati after post-mortem in Singapore, confirms Assam CM

Zubeen Garg's body to be brought back to Guwahati after post-mortem in Singapore, confirms Assam CM

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 10:39:08 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared fresh details about the arrangements to bring back the mortal remains of popular singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore after suffering complications during a scuba diving session.

The Assam CM, on Saturday, took to his X account to inform that Singaporean authorities are conducting a post-mortem before the body is handed over to India.

Sharing the update on X, Sarma wrote, “Singaporean authorities have confirmed that a post-mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg will be conducted. We expect this to conclude by 2 PM SGT. Thereafter, his mortal remains will be handed over to Indian authorities, and we shall begin the process of bringing him home. I shall keep all of you posted.”

Earlier, CM Sarma, along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, visited the late singer’s residence in Guwahati to express condolences to the bereaved family. Sharing his sentiments, he posted, “Riniki and I, visited the residence of our beloved Zubeen in Guwahati to stand in solidarity with his family in this hour of grief. Thousands of his admirers are waiting on the streets to have his last glimpse – we are constantly in touch to bring him back to Assam soon.”

Meanwhile, fans across Assam, including in Guwahati and Jorhat, were seen breaking down as they paid emotional tributes to the beloved singer.

On Friday, the Northeast India Festival, in its statement, confirmed that the 51-year-old artist developed serious breathing issues during the scuba diving session.

“He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST,” the statement added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences to the late singer Zubeen Garg. Expressing shock in an X post, PM Modi wrote, “Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Known for his contribution to the Indian music industry, Zubeen Garg had delivered memorable songs in Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali. One of his most popular releases came with the song ‘Ya Ali’ from the Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut starrer Gangster. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: assamHimanta Biswa Sarmamortal-remainspost-mortemsingaporesinger-deathZubeen Garg

RELATED News

How Much Is Deepika Padukone Charging For KING? Actress Quit Kalki Sequel To Partner With Shah Rukh Khan For The Sixth Time
"Some films are bigger than us": Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa express pride as 'Homebound' makes India's official entry for Oscars 2026
'Khidkiyaan Theatre Festival 2025' kicks off in Mumbai, actor Yashpal Sharma recalls "It has been 8 years since I joined"
Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa's 'Homebound' is India's official entry for Oscars 2026
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies after tragic scuba dive in Singapore

LATEST NEWS

Trump says US seeks to reclaim Afghanistan's Bagram Air Base
Horrifying Crime Captured On Cam: Argument Turns Into Assault As Man Slits Wife’s Throat In Public, Tries To Flee But…
Solar Eclipse On September 21-22: What Happens If You Miss It?
Zubeen Garg's body to be brought back to Guwahati after post-mortem in Singapore, confirms Assam CM
Watch: Forced To Drink Urine, Wash Shoes: Uttarakhand Man Alleges Police Torture In Viral Video
Stephen Colbert's 'Colbert Report' character is back to sort out "free-speech crisis"
Are Hardik Pandya’s Cheating Rumours True? Netizen’s Comment On Jasmin Walia’s Post Fuels Buzz About Natasa Stankovic Split
GETI, India's National Hub for Teacher Training & School Transformation, Launches Hi PATH App Across 10,000+ Schools
India begin second Futsal Asian Cup qualification campaign against Kuwait
Caught On Camera: Rare Bright Meteor Lights Up Delhi NCR Skies, Mysterious Object Leaves Internet Awestruck
Zubeen Garg's body to be brought back to Guwahati after post-mortem in Singapore, confirms Assam CM

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zubeen Garg's body to be brought back to Guwahati after post-mortem in Singapore, confirms Assam CM

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zubeen Garg's body to be brought back to Guwahati after post-mortem in Singapore, confirms Assam CM
Zubeen Garg's body to be brought back to Guwahati after post-mortem in Singapore, confirms Assam CM
Zubeen Garg's body to be brought back to Guwahati after post-mortem in Singapore, confirms Assam CM
Zubeen Garg's body to be brought back to Guwahati after post-mortem in Singapore, confirms Assam CM

QUICK LINKS