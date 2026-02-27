Are you a candidate who desires to pursue management education from top institutions like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, and so on? Let’s introduce you to an important term, which is ‘CAT exam preparation’, and it is the most important part of your journey of entering such top institutions. But honestly, the CAT preparation journey works differently for everyone; some notice hard work is the only factor that paves their way to success, and others feel the combination of both smart and hard work. Every year lakhs of aspirants appear for the CAT exam with their defined strategies, but few are able to grab the opportunity to convert to top IIMs or B-schools. When there is a probability of securing your dreams being less than 1%, then a streamlined approach with expert guidance always stands out.

The journey for a CAT exam preparation begins with a deep understanding of fundamentals across VARC, DILR & QA. Without this approach, alignment of structuring a complete roadmap is found to be difficult. This article is complete guidance for the candidates who are doing CAT preparation and also how iQuanta is admired as the best CAT online coaching in India by candidates to begin their preparation and also a maximum of 99+%ilers in CAT 2025 from this institute itself.

Complete Roadmap for the CAT 2026 Preparation by 99+%ilers

Toppers have experienced the long path to cover their journey for CAT preparation, which is covering multiple routes for paving the way to success. Meanwhile, there are several phases where your complete roadmap is defined reluctantly. Let’s break down the phases in an aligned manner.

Phase 1: Building Basics or Fundamentals for CAT Exam

This is the initial phase of your CAT exam preparation journey, where building fundamentals is a crucial part. Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension is the first section defined in the aligned order of attempting the CAT exam. The best way to approach the same is building reading habits that reflect your consistency.

Many candidates admire iQuanta’s advanced module (Engineer’s VARC) to enhance their preparation strategy while solving a variety of questions.

The next one is the DILR section, and this seems like the complete game-changer for candidates. The main prospect of the section is problem-solving, which you need to go for. The third one is the quantitative ability section, which assesses the numerical aptitude of a candidate.

Phase 2: Speed Up Your CAT Preparation with Problem-Solving

The Common Admission Test is competitive in nature, and to tackle this exam with a top percentile, candidates should be better with the problem-solving strategies, whether it is VARC, DILR or QA. Your consistency and speed towards approaching a particular problem define your success and flexibility in CAT 2026.

Phase 3: Approaching Assignments, CAT Mock Papers & More

Now, we got to know that problem-solving and consistent efforts always matter to cover the strategy for the CAT exam. But the main question arises in front of beginners, especially that of how to self-analyse the performance. The best way to approach the same factor is solving assignments consists of multiple topics, previous-year questions, mock test series, etc.

Initially, no one is a topper when starting CAT preparation, and all are on the same route. But a defined step-by-step strategy is all that matters most.

CAT 2026 Preparation: Common Mistakes to Avoid by Candidates

A proper determination and consistency are all that matter the most to streamline discipline during CAT 2026 preparation. This section defines the common mistakes that candidates should definitely avoid. Let’s discuss in a detailed manner.

Skipping high-weightage topics: This reflects the major impact on the final CAT exam result. Skipping topics which carry important aspects will be a great disadvantage for candidates. This needs to be covered as a priority and is important to analyse as per the past year’s trends. Building gaps in between preparation: Consistency is the key factor to crack the CAT examination. Building gaps in between preparation leads to a major impact in revising concepts. It is advised to the candidates that they should give efficient time for preparation while maintaining consistency, which leads to an improvement. Skipping the rigorous practice sessions: It is an indispensable point for the candidates because, without actually focusing on problem-solving and a rigorous preparation strategy, candidates will face difficulties in the long run. This is quite important for the candidates to focus on for competing well with the thousands of aspirants.

Best CAT Online Coaching in India – Trusted by 580+ 99+%ilers

When candidates trust any platform for the preparation of one of the toughest management entrance examinations in the country, like the Common Admission Test, then several factors are highly considered that pave their way to success with a defined strategy. A practical approach is all that matters the most if you are investing your time in competing among lakhs of aspirants who are well versed in their knowledge or skills.

Now the best part that builds your confidence for starting preparation comes with expert mentorship and extensive doubt-solving support whenever it arises, amazing results from a long time ago that resulted in a trusting factor, and more. Among all, candidates admire iQuanta as the best CAT online coaching in India, which helps them in every possible manner, whether it is about communicating their doubts or strategies in their largest CAT preparation community or approaching top mentors to cover the in-depth syllabus of the CAT exam. In CAT 2025, a maximum of 99+%ilers have resulted from iQuanta itself, namely Vinayak Agarwal (99.99%ile), Parav Goyal (99.98%ile), Soumyadip Mukherjee (99.97%ile), Anmol Gupta (99.96%ile), Swastik Mukherjee (99.96%ile), and more.

While getting such an outstanding result, extensive resources for CAT preparation by iQuanta are also admired by candidates for smooth learning. The key factors include the following: