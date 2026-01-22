LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
Home > Brand Desk > Best PMS Services in India 2026

Best PMS Services in India 2026

Best PMS Services in India 2026

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: January 22, 2026 11:58:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Best PMS Services in India 2026

Navigating India’s complex investment landscape in 2026 requires more than just choosing between mutual funds or direct equity. For investors with significant capital and long-term financial goals, Portfolio Management Services (PMS) have emerged as a popular and powerful solution.

You Might Be Interested In

But selecting the right PMS isn’t just about returns — it’s about finding a provider aligned with your risk appetite, time horizon, and investment philosophy. Investing wisely in India’s equity markets often means going beyond mutual funds and exploring professional solutions. In this guide we’ll explore the best PMS services in India, why they matter, how to pick them, and a ranked list of leading providers .

You Might Be Interested In

In this guide, we explore:

●What a PMS is and why it matters

●How to evaluate top PMS providers in India

●A ranked list of leading services for 2026

●Industry trends, regulation updates, and investor considerations 

What is a PMS and why does it matter?

A Portfolio Management Service (PMS) is a tailored investment solution where a professional portfolio manager makes decisions on behalf of the client, typically for high-net-worth individuals.

Key benefits

Ownership of individual securities (rather than units of a fund).

●Professional management and active risk/return control.

●Customisation to your risk profile, goals and strategy.

Considerations before investing

Minimum investment threshold (in India typically ₹50 lakh for PMS)

●Fees: management fee + performance fee structure and how they impact net returns

●Risk: PMS may carry higher risk (especially mid-/small-cap strategies) than diversified mutual funds

How to evaluate the best PMS services in India

Here are criteria you should consider when comparing PMS providers:

Criteria

What to check

Fund manager & team

Experience, track record, tenure

Performance metrics

Risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe, Information Ratio)

Asset under management (AUM)

Scale & capacity to deliver

Fee structure

Fixed fee vs profit sharing, hidden costs

Transparency

Clear reporting, direct ownership of securities

Strategy & focus

Market-cap bias (large, mid, small), style, sectors

 

Top PMS Services in India – Ranked List

 

Rank

PMS Provider

Minimum Investment

Key Features

1

Dezerv

₹50 lakh+

Fee-only profit sharing, tech-enabled, strong transparency

2

ICICI Prudential PMS Contra Strategy

₹50 lakh+

Large/mid cap mix, strong benchmark orientation

3

Abakkus All Cap Approach

₹50 lakh+

All-cap flexibility, founder led

4

Stallion Asset Core Fund Portfolio

₹50 lakh+

Focus on monopolistic/asset-light businesses

5

Sameeksha Capital India Equity Fund

₹50 lakh+

Founder-invested, high conviction mid cap

Minimum investment may vary by strategy and provider, always check the latest disclosure.

PMS Industry Snapshot – Data you should know

The PMS industry in India has been growing at a healthy pace.

●According to the industry guide: “Total PMS industry AuM has grown ~ 18% CAGR over the last 10 years from Rs 3.63 Lakh crore.”

●Regulation: PMS providers are registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and investors can verify they are listed.

How to choose the right PMS for you

1. Define your goal & risk appetite: Are you willing to take high risk for higher returns (small/mid cap) or prefer more stability (large cap)?

2. Evaluate time horizon: PMS typically suits 5-10 year plus horizon, given market cycles.

3. Compare fee models: Fixed fee vs profit sharing. Lower fixed fees reduce drag on returns in lean years.

4. Check transparency & ownership: Ensure securities are held in your name.

5. Ask about benchmark and strategy: Understand what they are trying to beat and how.

6. Understand liquidity & exit terms: PMS may have lock-in or minimum holding period.

7. Go through past performance with caution: Past returns are not guarantee of future results, check risk-adjusted figures.

Conclusion

In summary, if you’re looking for the best PMS services in India, you should start your evaluation with strong providers like Dezerv, ICICI Prudential, Abakkus, Stallion Asset and Sameeksha Capital. Each offers different strategies, fee structures and risk profiles. Importantly, your choice must align with your financial goals, risk tolerance and time horizon.

Also, keep an eye on competitor houses and alternatives — rivals such as ASK Investment Managers, Motilal Oswal PMS, and others also offer compelling strategies.

Before committing, ensure you do your homework: understand the fee model, verify regulatory registration, evaluate the track record (including risk metrics), and check transparency and reporting practices. In doing so, you’ll be better placed to select a PMS provider aligned with your long-term wealth creation goals.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 11:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: PMS Services

RELATED News

How Rupeezy Is Helping Indian Investors Navigate Today’s Complex Market Landscape

Wynn Boulevard Will Link the UAE’s Mega Casino Project to Dubai & Abu Dhabi

AI Must Expand Creativity While Preserving Trust and Value for Creators, says Prabhat, Additional Secretary, I&B

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Visits IICT Campus in Mumbai

India’s Health Insurance Sector Records Rs 94,248 Crore in Claims as Digital Settlements Reshape Patient Experience

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Airport Panic: Human Skeleton Found At Terminal 3, Police Launch Immediate Investigation

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Rewari Woman Allegedly Calling 25 Relatives To Assault Husband And In-Laws, Walks Out With Jewellery

Supreme Court Permits Hindu, Muslim Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala On Basant Panchami This Friday: What Was The Matter?

Who Is Sahar Yunus Sheikh? AIMIM’s 22-Year-Old Youngest Corporator’s ‘Paint Mumbra Green’ Remark Sparks Row

Breaking: Tragedy at Chhattisgarh Steel Plant, Massive Explosion Kills 7, Many Injured

EXPLAINED: Why Will Babar Azam Miss BBL’s Challenger Match Against Hobart Hurricanes

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Acquits Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar In Janakpuri, Vikaspuri Cases

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Swing Wildly Amid Trump’s Greenland Deal, FII Selling, And Currency Pressure

Nosebleeds, Vomiting, Collapse: What Mystery Weapon Did US Use In Venezuela? Trump Finally Reveals ‘No Body Has These Secret Sonic…’

Apple Pay To Debut In India THIS Year: Tech Giant To Roll Out Features In Phases, Check Details And RBI Guidelines

Best PMS Services in India 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Best PMS Services in India 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Best PMS Services in India 2026
Best PMS Services in India 2026
Best PMS Services in India 2026
Best PMS Services in India 2026

QUICK LINKS