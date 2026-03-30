edZeb Continues Its Legacy of Excellence as CFA Results Are Announced

NewsThe latest results announced by the CFA Institute have once again proved that it is the toughest exam to crack, with only 45% of global pass rates. However, there is one institute that continuously attempts to raise the bar, and yes, it has done it again.

We are talking about edZeb, based in Delhi, offering offline/online classes with a flexible schedule. The majority of its students have shown a great calibre and have passed the exam with flying colours. The credit for such exemplary results, of course, goes to the faculty who strive for results like nothing short of a mission. It has been good news to all the near and dear ones of the students who passed it on their first attempt. Therefore, the importance of joining a CFA course cannot be denied. You Might Be Interested In Bhumi Pednekar Fitness Routine: The Workout Secrets Behind Her HOT Body Transformation

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Continuing a Strong Track Record of Results

The institute has maintained the same track record many times before, and they have left no stone unturned to keep the momentum going. Their faculty always traces students’ progress, teaches them practically, asks questions, and resolves their queries to make them exam-ready.

The institute follows a holistic approach to prepare students for jobs and internships as well. They take responsibility to make them confident to work from day one when they join any organisation. Students not only learn to pass exams but also receive assistance in the form of resume writing, LinkedIn branding, developing soft skills, and mock interviews with 100% placement assistance. So, you not only pass exams, but also become job-ready.

Lately, the majority of students appearing for CFA Level 1 for the first time have cracked it, and a very few of them who scored excellent marks include

Ronit Peswani 1805

Arav Arora 1790

Love Aggarwal 1760

There are others as well who secured more than 1500, being the torchbearer for many aspirants who followed the guidance diligently. Our records include CFA Level 1 students who previously scored excellently

Sparsh 1860

Aakrisht 1815

And a CFA Level 2 student was

Sanya 2865

High scores of these students prove that with the right guidance, one-to-one mentorship, a structured study plan, and end-to-end support, even one of the most rigorous exams can be approached confidently and successfully. It is a testament to both the dedication of the students and the institute’s commitment to preparing future finance professionals for excellence in the global investment industry.

Preparing Students for the Demands of the CFA Program

The CFA qualification is considered the gold standard in the finance industry. It is structured in progressive difficulty levels. Candidates must pass 3 exams to gain a credential fulfilling its experience requirements, and you can work internationally at high-profile positions. It demands conceptual clarity and exam-focused problem-solving skills by developing your deep expertise in investment analysis, financial reporting, portfolio management, and ethical decision-making.

A key factor behind these successful results is its application-based learning approach, driven by the pioneering KICN (Knowledge Integrated with Corporate Needs) Teaching Methodology. This methodology focuses on bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world financial practices. In turn, enabling students to understand concepts not just for the exam but also for their future careers in the finance industry.

Those who wonder how to prepare for CFA Level 1? The institute is dedicated not only to results but also to preparing industry-ready, ethically grounded professionals capable of handling the complexities of modern financial markets. Their learning is focused on conceptual clarity, practical exposure, and disciplined preparation to contribute to the global finance industry while upholding the high professional standards of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Program.

Leadership Perspective on the Results

Every institute needs to establish its credibility through reliable evidence, which it must demonstrate from its actual results. The students at edZeb achieved excellent performance, and the institute recognises it as a source of great achievement because both students and faculty showed strong commitment to their work.

This CFA Institute in India combines disciplined studying with hands-on experiences and ongoing mentorship to assist students in their pursuit of challenging professional credentials.

The institute is committed to keep supporting aspiring finance professionals through structured guidance and industry-focused training and mentorship, which extends through their entire CFA journey, because upcoming exam windows already have open registration.

“Our goal has always been to build not just exam success but long-term careers in finance. These recent CFA results of our students reflect their hard work and the commitment of our faculty to guide them through one of the most challenging professional CFA courses in India,” said senior academic mentors.

Building the Next Generation of Finance Professionals

The current results verify that edZeb maintains its stable performance. It works to achieve its primary goal of developing future finance experts through its work, which connects theoretical learning with real-world experience. Their program provides students with essential technical abilities and analytical competencies, and professional standards which enable them to succeed in the financial industry.

The organisation provides dedicated support for candidates who seek to become Chartered Financial Analysts through personalised mentoring and professional development programs. The institute anticipates establishing new performance standards while developing future finance leaders because more students succeed in their path to the prestigious CFA charter.

If you want to know more details of the CFA course offered by them or any other accounting and finance course, connect with them at 8263 900 900 or visit their official website https://www.edzeb.com/





