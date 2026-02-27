LIVE TV
Home > Brand Desk > Hiranandani Group's Regalia Business Parks Joins Hands with Grav8 Sports for India's First CXO Pickleball League

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: February 27, 2026 12:10:34 IST

In a landmark moment for corporate sporting culture in India, the Hiranandani Groups Regalia Business Parks has joined hands with Grav8 Sports, founded by RJ Anmol, to launch Indias first-ever CXO Pickleball League, now titled the Regalia CXO Pickleball League. The collaboration marks a powerful new partnership with Regalia Business Parks, a vertical of the Hiranandani Group.

Conceptualised and created by Grav8 Sports, the league uniquely blends the dynamism of business leadership with the growing energy of pickleball, positioning itself as a premium platform where business meets sports.

After a successful debut in Mumbai last year, the league is now set to expand into a multi-city property, travelling to Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, and culminating in a grand finale in Goa. The leagues inaugural edition last year created significant buzz when a friendly exhibition match featuring Saina Nehwal, RJ Anmol, and Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani captured widespread attention.

Talking about the new venture, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani said, At Regalia Business Parks, we believe future-ready workplaces go beyond office walls to create thriving business ecosystems that foster collaboration, innovation, and well-being through smart infrastructure and vibrant community spaces. Our association with the CXO PickleBall League, powered by Regalia Business Parks and Grav8 Sports, with Saina Nehwal as Brand Ambassador, reflects this vision—bringing leaders together, encouraging active lifestyles, and blending business, sport, and wellness to strengthen meaningful professional connections.

Olympic medalist and former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal is the face of the Regalia CXO PickleBall League, lending her star power and sporting excellence to the initiative.

CXO PickleBall League is the first of its kind in India and I am happy to be associated with the India Tour. RJ Anmols vision for premium Sports Networking and now joining hands with the Hiranandani Group is a winner for Grav8 Sports.Said Saina.

Grav8 Sports is revolutionising the Indian sports landscape in the corporate world with its pioneering CXO PickleBall League, set to shake up the status quo and take over Golf as the top networking sport in just 18 months. Partnering with Regalia Business Parks, we’re creating a game-changing platform where Sports meets Business , fostering connections and driving growth.Said RJ Anmol.

Manish Gupta, Director – CRE, Regalia Business Parks added, By integrating business networking with sport and wellness, Regalia Business Parks is reinforcing its commitment to holistic growth—where productivity, engagement, and community spirit coexist seamlessly. Our association with the CXO PickleBall League, powered by Regalia Business Parks and Grav8 Sports, with Saina Nehwal as Brand Ambassador, brings this philosophy to life.

Pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports globally, has found increasing favour within corporate communities for being accessible, low-impact, and highly social. Often compared to golf for its networking potential, but far more inclusive, the sport is emerging as a powerful tool for executive wellness and strategic relationship-building.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 12:10 PM IST
