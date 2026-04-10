Mayabious Group triumphs emphatically at the Economic Times Award for Design & Creativity

1 Gold and 3 Bronze.

Yes, that’s what Mayabious Group won at the Economic Times Award for Design & Creativity. Added to this, Mayabious Group was the only Agency from East India to win this coveted award alongside MNC network agencies and clients. You Might Be Interested In Rashmika Mandanna’s 6 Hot & Sizzling Date Night Looks You Can Easily Recreate

Bhumi Pednekar Fitness Routine: The Workout Secrets Behind Her HOT Body Transformation

Kendall Jenner Ex Boyfriends Full List: Secret HOOKUPS, Steamy Rumors, Personal Shocking Details & Other Untold Stories From Her High Profile Love Life

Agencies and brands competed for awards across the six genres of – Product Design, Design Excellence, Brand & Communication, Experience & Interaction Excellence, Technology & Innovation and Hall of Fame, divided across multiple categories.

Ad Guru Prahlad Kakar was the Chairperson of the Jury Panel. The jury comprised 23 distinguished professionals across industries from the domains of creative, design and marketing.

For two decades Mayabious Group has been serving 300+ clients across real estate, infrastructure, consumer durables, FMCG, mining, defence, energy, and more by blending strategy, immersive technology, data, and storytelling to create measurable impact.

From IoT-enabled miniature scale models and cinematic walkthroughs to Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (XR) environments, visually narrative brochures, workflow platforms, and interactive digital ecosystems — Mayabious Group pioneer solutions that deliver results.

Commenting on the recognition, Akhil B Paul, Founder & CEO, Mayabious Group, said, “These awards reflect the consistency of our work for two decades and our focus on integrating technology with communication. It is encouraging to be recognised alongside larger network agencies and national brands. The acknowledgement strengthens our commitment to building meaningful and scalable design-led solutions.”

Mayabious Group won the coveted Economic Times Award for Design & Creativity in the following categories:

Most Creative Representational Illustration – GOLD

Entry: 75 Brands Book

Description: The intent behind 75 Brands was to convey that India’s growth story is not just built on numbers, balance sheets, or milestones; rather, people, effort, and belief over time built it.

The challenge was to portray the stories of 75 Indian brands, as being human, relatable, and timeless instead of being a data-heavy business archive. So, illustration was chosen as the art form to express this idea, to bring together diverse industries under one visual language.

This is also a tribute from Mayabious to the gradually eroding art of hand-made illustrations and the numerous illustrious stalwarts who have adorned this unique art form and contributed immensely to the business of marketing and communication over decades.

Most Creative Smart Devices & IoT Experiences – BRONZE

Entry: Ambuja Neotia Utpalaa IoT enabled Architectural Scale Model

Description: The Ambuja Neotia Utpalaa Scale Model is an interactive IoT-enabled installation.

The Ambuja Neotia Utpalaa Scale Model is built as an immersive and interactive experience of the future home of the customers, rather than the traditional practice of building Scale Models as a static display.

A Tab is used to operate the various activities of the model like lighting up different site areas, activating specific zones such as circulation paths, amenities, open spaces, and residential clusters, marking out different towers or specific apartments, sliding out specific apartments from the towers to explain the floor plan which is fitted with all furniture or using hydraulic mechanism to bring up the towers that would be built in the next phase. The swimming pool is made of a large LED screen that displays water movement, thus making it look more realistic and appealing.

The design balances beauty with usability by keeping technology hidden but effective.

Best Spatial or Environmental Design – BRONZE

Entry: Raymond Realty Doll House

Description: The Raymond Dollhouse intended to showcase Raymond’s legacy, craftsmanship, and lifestyle values in a way people can physically experience, not just see.

So, Mayabious transformed the idea of a “home” into a spatial storytelling installation, through a fully crafted working model of an architectural dollhouse miniature structure.

It was designed as a working model to provide the experience of walking through a home that is lived in. The Doll house showcased detailed interior environments reflecting Raymond’s lifestyle, values, and refinement, with working home utilities, furnishing, furniture, props, materials, and finishes to mirror real-world quality

Most Creative Animated Design – BRONZE

Entry: Ambuja Neotia Utpalaa Architectural Walkthrough

Description: Real Estate Developers use Architectural Walkthroughs to showcase real estate projects to their target customers in terms of the elevation and amenities.

The Ambuja Neotia Utpalaa architectural walkthrough is designed by Mayabious as a cinematic storytelling of the kind of life residents would live there.

Architecture is represented as a lived environment, where days roll, climate changes, light shifts, water flows, spaces connect, and daily life unfolds naturally for the residents with their loved ones.