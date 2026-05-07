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Home > Brand Desk > Same Team, More Locations: What Boxman’s New Chapter Means for Kiwi Customers

Same Team, More Locations: What Boxman’s New Chapter Means for Kiwi Customers

After acquisition by 3 Islands Intermodal, Boxman enters its most ambitious growth phase in 35 years 30 April 2026
After acquisition by 3 Islands Intermodal, Boxman enters its most ambitious growth phase in 35 years 30 April 2026

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 13:20 IST

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Same Team, More Locations: What Boxman’s New Chapter Means for Kiwi Customers

For over three decades, Kiwi businesses and homeowners have relied on Boxman for practical, affordable container solutions. Now, following its acquisition by 3 Islands Intermodal (3i), the business that has been serving New Zealanders since 1990 is preparing for its most significant period of growth yet — while keeping everything customers value most firmly intact.

3i, New Zealand’s only locally-owned nationwide port services provider, brings a 700-strong workforce and an established logistics network spanning the country. Crucially, the acquisition keeps Boxman’s container sales, hire, storage, and modification services in 100% Kiwi hands. 3i’s employee trust holds a 7.5% stake in the company — a structure that ensures the team running Boxman day-to-day are invested in it for the long haul.

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Gavin McIntyre, CEO of 3 Islands Intermodal, was direct about what customers should take from the news.

“We are very pleased to have purchased the Boxman assets and contracts, and to welcome the Boxman team into the 3i family. 3i was a customer of Boxman before the receivership occurred and, having been fortunate to have purchased it out of receivership, we plan to focus it on providing great sales, leasing and modification services to existing and new customers.”

McIntyre said the pricing and service standards customers have always expected will be maintained without compromise.

“It’s been important for us to keep Boxman in Kiwi ownership. As its owner, we are approaching the Boxman offering to customers in the same way that we approached it when we were a customer ourselves. We are excited to work with the Boxman team to grow the business further and advance our customers’ businesses at the same time.”

What is changing is reach. A new Boxman depot in Mount Maunganui has already opened, and sites in North-West Auckland, Hamilton, Timaru, Dunedin, and Invercargill are in the pipeline for the next 24 months. Each location will offer upgraded facilities and expanded modification capabilities — meaning more New Zealanders will soon have a Boxman depot close to home or business.

Regionally embedded decision-making — with local people making local calls rather than waiting on Auckland head office — will remain a defining feature of how Boxman operates.

“100% Kiwi ownership, high-quality service at a fair price, and a genuine commitment to helping Kiwi businesses grow. That’s what we’re here for, and that’s exactly what Boxman has always stood for.”

Whether you’re a long-time customer or discovering Boxman for the first time, the proposition has never been stronger.

About Boxman

Founded in 1990, Boxman is one of New Zealand’s leading shipping container providers, offering container sales, hire, modifications, and storage solutions for businesses and individuals nationwide. With decades of industry experience and a strong regional presence, Boxman has built a reputation for practical solutions, reliable service, and quality container products tailored to the needs of Kiwi customers. https://boxman.co.nz/

 

For media enquiries: Info@3i.nz

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Same Team, More Locations: What Boxman’s New Chapter Means for Kiwi Customers

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Same Team, More Locations: What Boxman’s New Chapter Means for Kiwi Customers
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Same Team, More Locations: What Boxman’s New Chapter Means for Kiwi Customers
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