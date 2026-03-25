ZoarSoar Enters the Wellness Market with a Clear Mission of Pure Organic Nutrition

ZoarSoar is a new organic nutrition brand with a simple belief: Indian families deserve the same export-grade purity that India sends to the world. From A2 Gir Cow Ghee to Chia Seeds and Makhana, no shortcuts, no compromises, just pure food.

India exports its finest food and keeps the rest for its own families. ZoarSoar was built to change that, bringing export-grade quality in ghee, superfoods, and everyday staples to Indian kitchens. You Might Be Interested In Bhumi Pednekar Fitness Routine: The Workout Secrets Behind Her HOT Body Transformation

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Walk into any Indian kitchen and you will find the same things: a jar of ghee, a bottle of honey, a bag of seeds or spices. These are not lifestyle products. They are daily food. And for most families, the quality of what is inside those jars is taken on faith.

ZoarSoar was started because that faith has been broken too many times.

The brand is built on one observation that its founders could not unsee: India’s finest agricultural products.. The purest, best-sourced, most carefully processed, are largely destined for export. Global markets demand strict quality clearances. Domestic shelves face no such pressure. The best leaves. The rest stays.

“If we can export our best quality, why should we accept anything less for ourselves?”

That question became ZoarSoar, a pure organic nutrition brand launched in 2026, based in Ahmedabad, and built around a single non-negotiable: export-grade quality, for Indian families, every single day.

No Shortcuts. No Compromises.

ZoarSoar’s philosophy is simple and honest. Ingredients are sourced from trusted origins, and processing is kept minimal to preserve natural goodness. There are no artificial colours, preservatives, or unnecessary additives, what is written on the label is exactly what goes into the product. Food that is clean, safe, and made for everyday family consumption.

Five commitments. Every product. No exceptions.

The range begins with the essentials that form the foundation of Indian kitchens:

A2 Gir Cow Ghee – crafted using the traditional bilona method, where curd is hand-churned into makkhan and slowly heated to create golden, aromatic ghee with nothing added.

Raw Honey – unfiltered and unpasteurised, sourced directly from trusted local beekeepers to retain its natural nutrients and purity.

Jaggery Powder – sulphur-free and naturally processed, dissolving smoothly into chai and everyday cooking just the way it should.

Moringa Powder & Chia Seeds – clean, nutrient-rich superfoods carefully sourced and processed only as much as necessary to retain their natural value.

Raw Makhana – premium quality, naturally processed and selected to ensure freshness, taste, and purity.

Each product follows the same principle.. clean sourcing, minimal processing, and complete transparency.

Not new products. Just honest ones.

Wellness is a Way of Living

ZoarSoar is not chasing a health trend. Its own framing is quieter than that: “Wellness is a way of living, built on daily habits and conscious choices. What we eat every day matters, and it deserves care, honesty, and respect.”

The brand organises its entire range around real wellness needs, digestion and gut health, immunity and strength, energy and daily nutrition, healthy weight management. Not a supplement. Not a transformation. Just better food, made available to the families who deserve it.

The Team Behind the Brand

ZoarSoar was founded by two young minds, Rahul Prajapati and Dhruvil Vaghasiya. Dhruvil brings deep expertise in export-quality agricultural sourcing and supply chain management, while Rahul is a digital marketing and brand-building professional with nine years of experience, focused on building a transparent and trustworthy brand.

Between them, they cover both sides of what the brand needs most: a supply chain that can be trusted, and a voice that tells the truth about it.

“In export, there is no room for compromise, every product is tested, verified, and held to a standard that most domestic markets never demand. We asked ourselves: why shouldn’t Indian families have access to that same quality? That question is what ZoarSoar is built on.”

— Dhruvil Vaghasiya, Co-founder, ZoarSoar

“People are tired of being sold wellness. They just want food they can trust. We are not trying to reinvent what Indian kitchens already know, we are just making sure it is as pure as it was always meant to be.”

— Rahul Prajapati, Co-founder, ZoarSoar

ZoarSoar is live at zoarsoar.com and on Amazon India. The launch is deliberate and credibility-first, because in a category built on trust, that is the only foundation worth building on.

About ZoarSoar

ZoarSoar is a pure organic nutrition brand co-founded by Dhruvil Vaghasiya and Rahul Prajapati, based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Its range includes A2 Gir Cow Ghee, Chia Seeds, Raw Makhana, Moringa Powder, Raw Honey, and Jaggery Powder, all sourced to export-grade standards, processed honestly, and labelled transparently. Available at zoarsoar.com and on Amazon India.



Media Contact

ZoarSoar

care@zoarsoar.com | +91 90994 99300

zoarsoar.com

Office No. 58, 1st Floor, Pushpdeep Industrial Estate, Near City Gold Cinema, Saraspur, Ahmedabad – 380018, Gujarat