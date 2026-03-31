Grand Continent Hotels Enters Delhi NCR with Gurugram Launch, Eyes Aggressive North India Expansion

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 30: Grand Continent Hotels Limited has announced the launch of its new property in Gurugram, a key corporate hub known for its modern infrastructure and strong business ecosystem, marking the brand’s entry into the Delhi NCR region. This development represents a key milestone as the company builds on its established presence in South India and strengthens its footprint across North Indian markets.

Located in Sector 45, Greenwood City, the Gurugram property is positioned to cater to the city’s growing demand from corporate travellers, long-stay guests, and domestic leisure segments. With its proximity to major business districts and connectivity hubs, the hotel is designed to offer a practical and comfortable stay experience aligned with the evolving expectations of the mid-market hospitality segment.

The launch comes at a time when Grand Continent Hotels has scaled its operations to 30 properties across 17+ cities with over 1,800 keys, reflecting steady growth and operational consistency. The company has built its presence by focusing on high-demand urban locations, efficient service models, and standardized offerings that appeal to both business and leisure travellers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramesh Shiva, Founder & Managing Director, Grand Continent Hotels Limited, said, “The launch in Gurugram marks an important step in our growth journey. Having established a strong foundation in South India, we are now focused on expanding across key North Indian markets including Delhi NCR, Ayodhya, Jaipur, Varanasi, Somnath and Rameswaram. Strengthening our presence in the city further, we have also signed a 56-key hotel, strategically located near the Google office in Gurugram. Over the next two years, we plan to add 15 hotels across these key cities as we continue to build a scalable and sustainable hospitality network.”

The hotel offers 38 well-appointed rooms, including 20 Premium Rooms with Balcony and 18 Deluxe Rooms, designed with contemporary interiors and equipped with amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi, smart TV, minibar, and work desk. Positioned as an upscale hotel, the property features Flavor’s, a multi-cuisine restaurant, along with in-room dining, a fully equipped fitness centre, and concierge services. It also offers banquet and conference spaces, including Blossom-1 and Blossom-2, catering to business meetings and small-format events. Strategically located just 500 metres from Unitech Cyber Park and 1 km from HUDA City Centre Metro, the hotel is designed to offer a well-connected and efficient stay experience for both corporate and leisure travellers.

With increasing demand for organized mid-market hospitality across NCR and other emerging markets, the company sees North India as a critical growth driver. The expansion strategy will focus on asset-light models, strategic partnerships, and high-demand micro-markets, enabling faster scale and operational efficiency.

The Gurugram launch not only marks a geographic expansion but also reinforces the brand’s long-term vision of building a pan-India hospitality platform that combines consistency, accessibility, and value-driven offerings.

Founded in 2011 by Ramesh Shiva, a hospitality veteran with over 30 years of industry experience, Grand Continent Hotels Limited operates 30 properties across 17+ cities with over 1,800 keys, catering to both business and leisure travellers.

The brand is positioned in the mid-market hospitality segment, with a focus on strategic locations, standardized service delivery, and efficient operations. Its portfolio spans key destinations across India, with an international presence in the USA and Dubai, and includes cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Tirupati, Mahabalipuram, Dwarka, Udaipur, and Gurugram, among others.