Kennametal India’s Revenue Grows by 39% in the Quarter Ended March 2026

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11: Kennametal India Limited (KIL) reported revenues of ₹4031 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, representing a growth of 39% compared to ₹2896 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at ₹692 million, an increase of 111% over ₹328 million in Q3 FY25.

Commenting on the performance, Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director, Kennametal India, said, “Our strong performance during the quarter reflects our ability to leverage our diversified product portfolio and capitalize on favorable macroeconomic conditions to drive volume expansion. At the same time, we are actively managing our tungsten supply chain and remain focused on operational excellence to meet our customers’ needs.”

As part of a long-term growth strategy, Kennametal India is committed to advancing manufacturing excellence, expanding its market presence, and delivering superior value to shareholders.

KIL announced an Interim dividend of ₹40 per share for FY26.

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