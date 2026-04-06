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Home > Business > Shri Shripad Naik Inaugurates ECAMEX 2026; Calls for Higher Share of Renewable Energy, Boost to Solar Adoption and Make in India Opportunities

Shri Shripad Naik Inaugurates ECAMEX 2026; Calls for Higher Share of Renewable Energy, Boost to Solar Adoption and Make in India Opportunities

Shri Shripad Naik Inaugurates ECAMEX 2026; Calls for Higher Share of Renewable Energy, Boost to Solar Adoption and Make in India Opportunities

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 6, 2026 12:18:11 IST

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Shri Shripad Naik Inaugurates ECAMEX 2026; Calls for Higher Share of Renewable Energy, Boost to Solar Adoption and Make in India Opportunities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 06: Shri Shripad Naik, Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy and Power, Government of India, inaugurated ECAMEX 2026, India’s mega electrical and energy exhibition, marking 101 years of the Electrical Contractors’ Association of Maharashtra (ECAM), at BEC, Goregaon.

Addressing industry stakeholders, Shri Shripad Naik emphasized that the percentage of power generation from renewable energy must increase significantly to meet India’s growing energy demand sustainably. He highlighted that the renewable energy sector presents immense opportunities for industry, innovation, and sustainable development, while also strengthening India’s energy security.

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The Minister further noted that India’s push towards Make in India is creating strong opportunities for domestic manufacturing in solar equipment, electrical infrastructure, and energy-efficient technologies. He encouraged industry players to invest in indigenous production, innovation, and technology development to support India’s clean energy transition.

Shri Naik also stressed the need for greater adoption of solar energy in the agriculture sector, stating that the Government is providing subsidies for rooftop solar installations and solar-powered irrigation systems. He noted that wider use of solar energy by farmers can significantly reduce power costs, improve reliability, and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key industry leaders and dignitaries including Shri Rajendra Pawar, Director (HR), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL/Mahavitaran), along with office bearers and members of ECAM.

As India’s electrical industry accelerates towards an estimated valuation of USD 72 billion, driven by infrastructure growth, smart cities, and renewable energy adoption, ECAMEX 2026 brought together manufacturers, contractors, consultants, policymakers, and technology leaders under one roof. The exhibition marks a historic milestone as ECAM completes 101 years of service to the nation’s electrical fraternity.

Mr. Devang Thakur, President, ECAM, said, “ECAMEX 2026 is particularly significant as it coincides with 101 years of ECAM’s contribution to India’s electrical sector. Over the decades, ECAM has consistently worked towards improving safety standards, promoting professional excellence, and supporting technological advancement. Through ECAMEX, we aim to bring together the entire electrical ecosystem to collaborate, innovate, and accelerate the adoption of safer, smarter, and energy-efficient solutions that will power India’s infrastructure growth.”

Mr. Amar Patil, General Secretary, ECAM, said,”ECAMEX 2026 has been carefully curated to address the evolving needs of the electrical industry, with a strong emphasis on safety, renewable energy, and next-generation technologies. The exhibition offers a comprehensive platform for industry professionals to explore innovations, exchange knowledge, and build meaningful business partnerships. With participation from leading manufacturers, utilities, and decision-makers, ECAMEX 2026 is expected to deliver strong value to exhibitors and visitors alike.”

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Shri Shripad Naik Inaugurates ECAMEX 2026; Calls for Higher Share of Renewable Energy, Boost to Solar Adoption and Make in India Opportunities

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Shri Shripad Naik Inaugurates ECAMEX 2026; Calls for Higher Share of Renewable Energy, Boost to Solar Adoption and Make in India Opportunities

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Shri Shripad Naik Inaugurates ECAMEX 2026; Calls for Higher Share of Renewable Energy, Boost to Solar Adoption and Make in India Opportunities
Shri Shripad Naik Inaugurates ECAMEX 2026; Calls for Higher Share of Renewable Energy, Boost to Solar Adoption and Make in India Opportunities
Shri Shripad Naik Inaugurates ECAMEX 2026; Calls for Higher Share of Renewable Energy, Boost to Solar Adoption and Make in India Opportunities
Shri Shripad Naik Inaugurates ECAMEX 2026; Calls for Higher Share of Renewable Energy, Boost to Solar Adoption and Make in India Opportunities

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