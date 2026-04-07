The Conviction to Lead: How Aditya Jangid Scaled AdCounty Media into a Global Powerhouse

New Delhi [India], April 06: In the ever-changing world of digital advertising, it’s not just about being trendy; it’s about having the audacity to change the trend itself. Under the guidance of Founder Aditya Jangid, AdCounty Media has transformed from a young startup to a global AdTech giant.

A Foundation Built on Conviction

While many entrepreneurs are waiting for that “lightbulb moment,” Aditya Jangid’s entrepreneurial story has been one of preparation. Before AdCounty Media, Jangid took almost two years to study the industry, find the best talent, and build the company’s foundation.

This helped him take the risk of quitting a secure job at TCS. For Jangid, it was not a question of hope; it was a question of conviction.

“Everyone said move fast. I chose to move with purpose, we weren’t building an agency, we were building a legacy.”– Aditya Jangid

The Architecture of Leadership

AdCounty’s meteoric growth is fueled by a synergy of specialized leadership. While Aditya Jangid provides the overarching vision, execution is a collaborative effort.

Innovation and technology are led by Chandan Garg (MD-Tech) and Imran Khan Niazi (CTO). Strategy and revenue are spearheaded by Kumar Saurav (Co-Founder and CSO) and Delphin Varghese (Co-Founder and CRO). Financial discipline is managed by Abbhinav Rajendra Jain (Co-Founder and CFO).

Supported by board advisorsSanchit Sanga and Gaurav Dikshit, the leadership team ensures that every technological leap is backed by sound global strategy.

The July 2025 Milestone: Going Public

The ultimate test for AdCounty’s model was put to the test in July 2025 with its IPO. While most companies tend to lose focus in the transition from a private to a publicly listed firm, AdCounty’s Jangid team chose to focus even more on execution.

The market was very enthusiastic about AdCounty’s IPO. It was heavily oversubscribed, which goes to show that investors had immense faith in AdCounty as a brand and a global entity.

“The IPO was not a finish line for us; it was a launchpad. It was a validation of our belief that transparency and results are the only currencies that matter in the world market.” – Aditya Jangid

The Road Ahead: Redefining the Ecosystem

The future of AdCounty Media is built on the philosophy of “Human Centric Tech,” which is all about leveraging the power of advanced AI-based technology with a keen understanding of the human mind to not just play in the marketplace, but to rewrite the rules of engagement.

Aditya Jangid’s AdCounty Media is once again proving the adage that in the world of AdTech, the most powerful algorithm is a vision, precision, and attention to detail.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.