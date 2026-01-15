A Career with Global Work Opportunities and Entrepreneurial Pathways – IICA New Delhi Admissions Open for January 2026

New Delhi [India], January 15: At a time when career-oriented and skill-based education is increasingly influencing student choices, the International Institute of Culinary Arts (IICA), New Delhi has announced the opening of admissions for itsJanuary & July 2026 intake across professional culinary and hospitality programmes.With more students exploring challenging yet rewarding career paths, culinary arts has emerged as a preferred profession due to its clear job opportunities, global mobility and strong entrepreneurial potential.The move comes amid growing demand for industry-ready talent in India’s expanding hospitality, food service and global dining sectors.

Over the past two decades, IICA has played a significant role in shaping professional chefs, pastry specialists and hospitality leaders who today work across India and international markets. The institute is recognised for its industry-aligned curriculum, internationally recognised qualifications, intensive hands-on training, and a strong focus on career outcomes through structured internships and placements.

Founded in 2005 bylegendry Chef & Hospitality industry veteran,Virender S. Datta, with over 5 decades of global work experience,IICA is among India’s early institutions to introduce internationally benchmarked culinary education, combining structured kitchen training with globally recognised qualifications from City & Guilds (UK) and BSI Learning (Australia). As culinary education continues to evolve globally, the institute has expanded its academic framework through international collaborations, including a Memorandum of Understanding with Kyoto Culinary Art College and Kyoto Pastry & Bakery Art College, Japan, under the Taiwa Gakuen Educational Corporation. The collaboration facilitates faculty and student exchange, joint curriculum development, and the introduction of Indian and Japanese cuisine modules, offering students cross-cultural exposure and global learning pathways.

IICA follows a dual-admission cycle, with the January intake attracting Class 12 graduates seeking rewarding & employable careers including career changers, working professionals transitioning into culinary and pastry careers, as well as IHM graduates who want to upgrade or advance their professional skills.

Programme Structure and Academic Offerings

IICA’s academic portfolio is designed to support students at different stages of their culinary journey. The institute offers a two-year Culinary & Hospitality Management Programme, which builds strong foundations in classical French cuisine while covering advanced global cuisines, bakery and patisserie basics , and hospitality operations and leadership. The programme includes structured industrial training after the first year, followed by advanced industry exposure in the second year.

For students seeking specialised pastry careers, IICA offers a one-year Pastry & Hospitality Management Programme, combining intensive hands-on pastry training with hospitality and business fundamentals. The programme covers artisan breads, pastry, chocolate work and plated desserts and includes a mandatory internship. Notably, IICA is the only institute in India offering the BSI Australia Level 5 qualificationin India in Culinary Arts +Pastry & Hospitality.

The institute also offers Diploma programmes in Culinary Arts and Bakery & Patisserie, aimed at students seeking focused, skill-oriented training. The Diploma in Culinary Arts introduces learners to kitchen fundamentals, food preparation techniques and sustainability awareness, supported by a four-month industry internship. The Diploma in Bakery & Patisserie focuses on core baking and pastry skills, including bread making, desserts and confectionery, delivered through a structured mix of practical and theory sessions. These programmes are particularly suited for aspiring professionals, culinary enthusiasts and entrepreneurs planning to enter the food business.

Across all programmes, IICA follows a practice-led training model, with approximately 70 per cent practical learning and 30 per cent theory, delivered through small batch sizes and close faculty mentorship. Training is conducted five days a week in state-of-the-art kitchens, supported by live demonstrations, kitchen simulations, master classes and industry visits.

Commenting on the institute’s academic philosophy, Chef Virender S. Datta, Founder of IICA, said, “Our focus remains on creating industry-ready professionals who also understand the business and entrepreneurial realities of the food and hospitality sector. Strong fundamentals, discipline and practical exposure are essential, whether students choose careers in professional kitchens, hospitality management or their own food ventures.”

Highlighting the importance of international academic pathways, Arjun S. Datta, Managing Director & COO, IICA and a hospitality management graduate from UK, added, “Cross-cultural learning plays a critical role in preparing students for global careers. Our collaboration with Japan reflects our commitment to offering exposure that goes beyond classrooms and supports long-term professional growth.”

With qualifications approved by City & Guilds (UK) and BSI Learning (Australia), IICA blends classical techniques with global standards, enabling students to pursue opportunities in India as well as international kitchens. The institute also operates a dedicated placement and internship cell, supporting students with industry connections across hotels, restaurants, airline catering, cruise lines and foodservice brands.

ICA’s community of 3,000+ alumni is spread across prominent culinary and hospitality establishments worldwide, many of whom hold senior positions in the trade, supported by the institute’s highly qualified and globally experienced faculty.

Recognised by the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council of India, IICA’s global affiliations with City & Guilds (UK), the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (WACS, Paris) and BSI Learning Australia have created pathways for students to pursue international culinary careers. In recognition of its contribution to education and skill development, IICA was honoured with the FICCI Higher Education Excellence Award 2025 for Excellence in Creating Employment & Entrepreneurship (Private) and named Best Culinary Institute in India 2025 at the Food Connoisseurs India Awards.

Web: https://www.chefiica.com/