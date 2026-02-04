A Sneak into the Performance of the Play ‘Live From The Warehouse’

Review of the play ‘From The Warehouse’ by Troy Ribeiro

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 03: I walked into Rangshila Auditorium, Bandra, thinking I was watching a play. I walked out feeling like I had accidentally opened a live tab into the collective anxiety of being seventeen in 2026. Live! From The Warehouse does not gently invite you into its world. It pulls you in, shuts the door behind you, and asks a simple but unsettling question. If your life is spiralling, would you rather fix it or film it?

I was impressed, yes, but I did not expect to feel mildly exposed, slightly attacked, and weirdly seen. This is the sneaky thing the play does well. It makes you laugh first, relax second, and then quietly reminds you that you might be more complicit than comfortable.

The situation it drops us into is almost disarmingly simple. Two seventeen-year-old classmates make one reckless choice too many and end up locked inside an abandoned warehouse while the world outside begins to close in. Authority, consequences, and the slow creep of adulthood hover just beyond the walls. The warehouse becomes a pause button on life. Time stretches. Options shrink. What unfolds is less about escape and more about what happens when there is nowhere left to perform except in front of each other. As a two-hander, high-intensity play, the entire emotional weight rests on the shifting dynamic between these two characters.

Inside this space, fear and fantasy bleed into one another. The boys talk, argue, dream, and spiral, imagining versions of themselves as artists, creators, voices that matter. The instinct driving them is not the crime or even the chase, but the need to be noticed. Faced with uncertainty, they choose narration over silence, framing their chaos as something watchable, maybe even meaningful. Confession slowly becomes performance, not because they are dishonest, but because performing feels like control when everything else is slipping.

What stands out in Shashwat Srivastava’s writing and direction is restraint. The play could have easily become preachy or overly clever. Instead, it trusts the audience. The humour lands naturally, the silences are allowed to breathe, and moments are not rushed toward neat conclusions. The story unfolds with clarity without ever feeling spoon-fed.

The pacing is tight without feeling rushed. Ninety minutes with no interval sounds intimidating, but here it works because the energy never dips. The rhythm mirrors how conversations unfold when people are cornered. One moment playful, the next defensive, then suddenly vulnerable. It feels honest rather than theatrically exaggerated.

Vrishab Wig delivers a grounded and thoughtful performance. There is an internal calm to his work that keeps the emotional temperature balanced. He listens well, reacts truthfully, and gives the central friendship a believable sense of history. His character feels like someone trying to hold things together even as control slips away, and that quiet steadiness adds emotional weight to the play.

Aryaman Krishna Aggarwal, however, is the one who keeps pulling your attention back. There is an ease to his stage presence that cannot be taught. He plays urgency without panic and confidence without arrogance. His character constantly shifts between bravado and insecurity, and Aryaman navigates those turns with impressive fluidity. Even in stillness, he feels active. You can almost see the thoughts forming before they are spoken.

There is also a playful intelligence in his performance. He understands timing, knows when humour should deflect and when it should dissolve. His emotional openness never feels forced, which is striking given what the play is examining. You sense an actor fully aware of his craft but unafraid to let the edges show. It is a performance that hints at depth well beyond his years.

The design supports the storytelling without announcing itself. The staging is clean and flexible, allowing the space to shift subtly as the night progresses. Lighting and sound work in the service of mood rather than spectacle. Nothing feels excessive. Everything feels intentional.

What makes Live! From The Warehouse resonate is its empathy. It does not ridicule youth culture or romanticise it. It observes. It understands that wanting to be seen is not vanity, but survival in a world that measures worth in views and validation. The play asks difficult questions without insisting on easy answers.

The audience at Rangshila responded with focused attention and a warm, deserved ovation. Viewers across age groups seemed to find their own entry points into the story, which is no small achievement.

Overall, this is a confident, well-crafted piece of contemporary theatre. It is funny, uncomfortable, and emotionally alert. Both actors deserve credit for carrying a demanding narrative with discipline and sincerity. And while the balance between them works beautifully, Aryaman Krishna Aggarwal emerges as a performer with a rare combination of presence, instinct, and emotional clarity.

Live! From The Warehouse does not shout for relevance. It earns it. And that makes it worth watching.

