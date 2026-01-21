Apprenticeship Programs in the BFSI Sector: A Government-Backed Pathway to Employability for India’s Youth

You Might Be Interested In

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: Apprenticeship Programs in the Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) sector are emerging as a strong national employability pathway, aligning skill development, inclusive participation, and structured workforce entry for India’s youth. Aligned with the Government of India’s vision, these programs bridge the gap between academic learning and industry readiness by offering real workplace exposure, professional skills, and a credible entry into one of India’s fastest-growing sectors.

As part of India’s expanding apprenticeship ecosystem, Government-backed schemes such as the Prime Minister’s National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS) and the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) have shown steady growth. Under PM-NAPS, over 43.47 lakh apprentices have been engaged nationwide as of May 2025, with 21.47 lakh candidates completing training between FY 2018–19 and FY 2025–26 (up to July 2025). Similarly, NATS recorded strong momentum with 4.73 lakh new apprentices engaged in FY 2024–25 (as of March 2025). Together, these initiatives strengthen India’s “earn while you learn” framework by combining structured learning, income support, and on-the-job exposure.

At the core of BFSI apprenticeship implementation is the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC), which serves as a Joint Apprenticeship Advisor (JAA) for the BFSI sector under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). In this role, BFSI SSC facilitates structured engagement between candidates and BFSI establishments, ensuring transparent implementation, regulatory compliance, and scalable execution across the country.

BFSI SSC’s Role as Joint Apprenticeship Advisor

As a designated JAA, BFSI SSC works closely with banks, insurance companies, NBFCs, and other BFSI organizations to facilitate apprenticeship engagement, ensure uniform implementation of apprenticeship norms, support onboarding in compliance with the Apprentices Act, 1961, and enable transparent, credible processes for all stakeholders. This coordinated approach strengthens governance and ensures that apprenticeship programs are systematic, measurable, and aligned with national priorities for workforce readiness.

Inclusive by Design

BFSI apprenticeship programs actively promote diversity and equitable access, encouraging participation from Women, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD). This inclusion-first approach enables aspirants from diverse socio-economic backgrounds to participate meaningfully in the BFSI growth story and contribute to India’s formal economy.

Participation has also expanded beyond metro cities, with increasing enrolments from Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations. Government initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Melas (PMNAM), held monthly across districts, have played a key role in improving awareness and enabling youth to access structured opportunities closer to home.

Focused on Fresh Graduates and Industry Exposure

These programs primarily target fresh and unemployed graduates, offering a structured entry pathway into the BFSI industry. Apprenticeships often represent a candidate’s first professional milestone, transforming academic knowledge into practical workplace capabilities.

Apprentices benefit from hands-on, industry-led exposure, real workplace learning, and the development of BFSI-relevant operational and professional skills. Through supervised, role-based learning and practical assignments, candidates gain job readiness, confidence, and a strong foundation for long-term career growth.

Growing Industry Participation

A wide range of leading public and private BFSI organizations participate in apprenticeship programs under the sectoral leadership of BFSI SSC. Public sector participants include State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, and New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL), among others.

Private sector participation includes organizations such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, LIC Housing Finance (LIC HFL), HDFC AMC, SBI General Insurance, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, and several other BFSI institutions. In FY 2024–25 alone, public and private sector banks collectively released over 20,000 apprenticeship positions, reflecting strong demand for entry-level, job-ready talent across India.

Government-Supported Stipend and Certification

A key feature of these programs is Government support, where a portion of the monthly stipend is paid directly by the Government of India. This financial assistance improves accessibility for candidates across backgrounds while reinforcing the credibility of the apprenticeship framework.

On successful completion, apprentices receive a Government-recognized Certificate of Proficiency, significantly enhancing employability and adding formal recognition to real workplace experience within the BFSI ecosystem.

Placement Assistance and Career Progression

Following certification, placement assistance is facilitated through BFSI SSC’s extensive network of banks, financial institutions, and insurance companies, enabling a smoother transition from apprenticeship to full-time employment and improving long-term outcomes for candidates.

Soumya Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer, BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC), said, “Apprenticeship programs in the BFSI sector represent a powerful bridge between education and employability. By combining structured industry exposure, government support, and inclusive participation, these programs are equipping India’s youth with real skills and real opportunities. As the Joint Apprenticeship Advisor, BFSI SSC remains committed to building a future-ready workforce aligned with national priorities.”

