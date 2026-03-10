Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 Brings Together Policymakers, Diplomats and Industry Leaders to Discuss India’s Roadmap Toward Viksit Bharat: 2047

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India energy sector IndiGo CEO donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan India energy sector IndiGo CEO donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan India energy sector IndiGo CEO donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan India energy sector IndiGo CEO donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India energy sector IndiGo CEO donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan India energy sector IndiGo CEO donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan India energy sector IndiGo CEO donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan India energy sector IndiGo CEO donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 Brings Together Policymakers, Diplomats and Industry Leaders to Discuss India’s Roadmap Toward Viksit Bharat: 2047

Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 Brings Together Policymakers, Diplomats and Industry Leaders to Discuss India’s Roadmap Toward Viksit Bharat: 2047

Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 Brings Together Policymakers, Diplomats and Industry Leaders to Discuss India’s Roadmap Toward Viksit Bharat: 2047

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 10, 2026 18:56:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 Brings Together Policymakers, Diplomats and Industry Leaders to Discuss India’s Roadmap Toward Viksit Bharat: 2047

New Delhi [India], March 10: The Bharat Shining Conclave 2026, organized by Brand Vista Consulting, concluded successfully with an inspiring gathering of policymakers, diplomats, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and social change-makers who came together to deliberate on India’s growth trajectory and its evolving role in the global economy.

The high-impact national conclave served as a strategic dialogue platform focused on actionable solutions for nation-building as India advances toward its vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. The event celebrated India’s transformation from a fast-growing economy to a global hub of innovation, sustainability, and opportunity while fostering collaboration across sectors to create practical roadmaps for economic, technological, and social progress.

You Might Be Interested In

A Global Platform for Strategic Dialogue

Conceptualized by Brand Vista Consulting, a global Management, Marketing, and Strategy Consulting firm headquartered in the United Kingdom with operations across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, the conclave reflected the organization’s commitment to enabling transformative business growth and socio-economic development.

Through its leadership forums, consulting expertise, research initiatives, and international collaborations, Brand Vista Consulting continues to create global platforms where governments, corporates, policy institutions, and innovation-driven brands can exchange ideas, build partnerships, and drive meaningful change.

Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 Brings Together Policymakers, Diplomats and Industry Leaders to Discuss India’s Roadmap Toward Viksit Bharat: 2047

Distinguished Dignitaries and Global Participation

The conclave witnessed the presence of several distinguished dignitaries, diplomats, entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders who enriched the discussions with their insights and perspectives.

Among the special guests were Sanjay Singh Gangwar, Minister of State, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Sanjay Patil, Member of Parliament, who addressed the gathering and shared their vision for India’s economic and social development. Diplomats from multiple countries like Russia, Djibouti, Czech Republic, Sri Lanka, Comoros, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Palestine, Egypt and others also participated in the conclave, reinforcing the importance of global partnerships in shaping the future of India and the world.

Engaging Panel Discussions on Nation-Building

The conclave featured high-level panel discussions addressing some of the most crucial aspects of India’s development journey:

  • Global Partnership and Investments – Bharat’s Role in Global Prosperity
  • Policy, Industry & Manufacturing – Powering Bharat’s Economic Strength
  • Education & Healthcare – Building a Skilled and Healthy Bharat

These sessions brought together policymakers, corporate leaders, and subject matter experts to explore strategies for strengthening India’s global economic partnerships, enhancing industrial competitiveness, and developing future-ready human capital.

Healthier India Symposium

A special Healthier India Symposium was also conducted as part of the conclave, where leading doctors and public health experts discussed the future of healthcare in India. The session focused on building a healthier and more resilient nation through clinical excellence, preventive healthcare, technology integration, healthy lifestyles, and global collaboration in healthcare innovation.

In addition to these several brand and product launches were also done during the conclave.

Recognizing Excellence Across Sectors

One of the highlights of the event was the recognition of outstanding brands and leaders who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and impact in their respective fields.

Some of the distinguished awardees included:

  • Varun Arora, Founder, Steel Build Infra
  • SLP Sanjay Kumar, Founder & Director, Sanjay Speech Hearing and Rehabilitation Center
  • Alok Rungta, Managing Director & CEO, Generali Central Life Insurance
  • Santosh Shelar, Vice President – Business Development & Projects, Devgn CineX
  • Dr. Sanjay Viswanathan, Director, SRM Institute of Science & Technology, Ghaziabad
  • Yusuf Poonawala, Founder, Lux Voyages by Yusuf
  • Nidhi Panchal, Chairperson, Victor Public School
  • Shantanoo Vishwanath Rane, Chairman, Roswalt Realty
  • Prashanth Rao, Director, Poulomi Estates
  • Dr. Praveen Gupta, Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management
  • Sree Latha Vasisht, Founder & Managing Director, Aadhya Airtek
  • Divya Gandotra, Founder & CEO, EMIAC Technologies
  • Dr. Raghav Singhal, Get My Mettle
  • Vibhore Bhargava & Reythm Jain, Founders & CEO, Urban Aura
  • Nishant Sharma, Founder & Wellness Tech Entrepreneur, AuraEyeTM Solutions Ltd.
  • Manoj Singh, Founder & CEO, 3S Securitas
  • Himanshu Seth, CEO and Founder of VIN PR and many more.

The dignitaries congratulated the winners for their remarkable achievements and contributions to their respective industries and society.

A Step Toward a Stronger Bharat

The Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 concluded on a high note, reaffirming the importance of collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, and global partners in shaping India’s future.

With powerful discussions, insightful keynote addresses, and recognition of excellence, the conclave successfully created a meaningful platform for dialogue and partnerships aimed at accelerating India’s journey toward a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

About Brand Vista Consulting

Brand Vista Consulting is a global Management, Marketing, and Strategy Consulting firm headquartered in the United Kingdom with operations across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. The firm works closely with governments, corporates, policy institutions, and innovation leaders to design strategies that drive business growth, policy impact, and sustainable development.

Through global leadership forums, research initiatives, consulting services, and strategic partnerships, Brand Vista Consulting acts as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and transformative growth across industries and geographies.

For more details, please visit – https://brandvistaconsulting.com/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 6:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Kamal Associates Launches New 2BHK Flat With Terrace Garden in Dwarka Mor

Australia-India Partnership Takes Step Closer To Green Steel Through World-First Use Of AG Waste In Steelmaking

100 Sessions, 1 Mission: NXT Fellowship Debuts Alongside NXT Summit To Shape Next Generation Of Global Leaders

No Pause Required. XLRI Opens Admissions for Blended PGDM Programs in Business Management, Human Resource Management, and Finance

Zara, H&M Shipments Face Delays as Middle East Crisis Disrupts Fashion Supply Chains, Delaying Shipments

LATEST NEWS

Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 Brings Together Policymakers, Diplomats and Industry Leaders to Discuss India’s Roadmap Toward Viksit Bharat: 2047

’10 Ladke Le Kar Aayenge…’ Divya Agarwal Slams Prince Narula’s Fans Over Rape Threats Post The 50 Eviction, Accuses Him Of Instigating Online Hate

3PL Last Mile Delivery: How Technology is Transforming Final-Mile Logistics

Who Is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO Resigns With Immediate Effect Three Months After Massive Crisis That Cancelled Over 2,500 Flights And Affected Over 3 Lakh Passengers

Why Has Dubai Become A Target In The Iran-US-Israel Conflict? Inside the Attacks That Put UAE On The Front Line Of Middle East War

Iran Warns Donald Trump To ‘Be Careful Not To Be Eliminated’ Amid Escalating Tensions, Calls His Threats ‘Empty’

BAN vs PAK: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped From Pakistan ODI Squad? Captain Shaheen Afridi Explains

India Crash Out Of AFC Women’s Asian Cup After 3-1 Loss To Chinese Taipei

‘It’s Not Only Calories…’ Is Stress Directly Linked To Obesity? Doctors Reveal Gaining Weight Isn’t About Overeating Anymore But THIS Factor Plays A Big Role

Kuldeep Yadav Wedding: India Spinner to Marry Childhood Friend on March 14 — All You Need To Know

Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 Brings Together Policymakers, Diplomats and Industry Leaders to Discuss India’s Roadmap Toward Viksit Bharat: 2047

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 Brings Together Policymakers, Diplomats and Industry Leaders to Discuss India’s Roadmap Toward Viksit Bharat: 2047

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 Brings Together Policymakers, Diplomats and Industry Leaders to Discuss India’s Roadmap Toward Viksit Bharat: 2047
Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 Brings Together Policymakers, Diplomats and Industry Leaders to Discuss India’s Roadmap Toward Viksit Bharat: 2047
Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 Brings Together Policymakers, Diplomats and Industry Leaders to Discuss India’s Roadmap Toward Viksit Bharat: 2047
Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 Brings Together Policymakers, Diplomats and Industry Leaders to Discuss India’s Roadmap Toward Viksit Bharat: 2047

QUICK LINKS