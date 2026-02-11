LIVE TV
Home > Business News > DJ Ukiyo Marks One Year in Techno with a Grand, Star-Studded Night of Music, Energy, and Celebration

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 11, 2026 18:03:15 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: Mumbai’s electronic music scene witnessed a high-octane celebration as DJ Ukiyo (Kartik Mehta) marked his one-year milestone in the world of techno with a glamorous, power-packed event that brought together music lovers, industry friends, and prominent faces from the nightlife circuit. The celebration, held in February 2026, was a testament to DJ Ukiyo’s growing influence in the melodic techno and electronic landscape, an artist who has carved a distinct space for himself in just twelve months behind the decks.

The evening saw the presence of Terence Lewis , Kranti Shanbagh , Prashant Virendra Sharma, Shakir Shaikh, Yogesh Lakhani, Vikas Verma, Asif Merchant, Nitin Mirani, Nivedita Basu, Eijaz Khan, Ramji Gulati, Dharti Gulati, Ankita Maity, Kirti Choudhary, Raajeev Roda, Arshi Khan, Yamini Malhotra, Aziz zee, Sanobar Herekar, Lekha Prajapati, Dimple Chawla, Sandhya Shetty, Kaushik Shrimanker, Rehan Shah, Priyanka Tiwari, Kashish Rajput, Sarika Rajput,, Shakespeare Tripathy, Rajsi Verma & Many more

Over the past year, he has shared the stage with international maestros who’ve played at Tomorrowland, including Artbat, Cassian, Massano, Toto Chiavetta, and many more.

Known for weaving emotion into rhythm, DJ Ukiyo has become a familiar and respected name across Mumbai’s nightlife, regularly commanding the console at spots like Solaire (Grand Hyatt, BKC) and Baglami. Over the past year, he has curated a signature blend of melodic techno, organic house, and deep electronic textures, tracks and sets that build through subtle progression, hypnotic repetition, and immersive storytelling. His approach to sound has resonated especially with audiences who crave long-form, transformative listening experiences.

From 2025 to early 2026, DJ Ukiyo’s presence has steadily expanded, propelled by a consistent performance schedule and a growing online persona. His Instagram presence, where he shares “DJ Life” snippets and “Behind the Deck” moments, has helped fans connect with the artist beyond the console, giving them a window into his journey, process, and passion.

The anniversary event showcased exactly what has made DJ Ukiyo one of Mumbai’s most compelling new acts, precision, emotion, and a deep respect for the art of building a set that moves not just the feet, but the mind.

Reflecting on this journey, DJ Ukiyo says,” Completing one year behind the decks feels incredibly special. What began as a simple urge to express emotion through rhythm has grown into a journey filled with learning and unforgettable dance floors. Techno has given me a way to connect with people on a deeper level, and every set I play is my attempt to create a flow that links energy, intention, and the crowd’s heartbeat. I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me, this milestone is just the beginning”_

View his Instagram here- https://www.instagram.com/dj.ukiyo?igsh=MW94cnVsZWh6em1qbQ==

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 6:03 PM IST
QUICK LINKS