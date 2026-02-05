Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 03: Renowned homoeopathic physician Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, regarded as one of the best homoeopathic doctors in India, has been nominated as Member (Homoeopathy Expert) of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong. The nomination has been made by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, through an official communication dated 23 January 2026, for a three-year tenure.

In this role, Dr. Dwivedi will provide expert guidance on academic development, research priorities, and institutional planning, thereby strengthening the institute’s academic and clinical frameworks. NEIAH is an autonomous national institute and the only AYUSH institution in North-Eastern India where Ayurveda and Homoeopathy function together on a single campus, playing a pivotal role in education, research, and healthcare delivery across the region.

Dr. Dwivedi is widely known worldwide for his best homoeopathic treatment outcomes in complex and life-threatening conditions such as aplastic anemia, prostate cancer, hematohidrosis, and pancytopenia developing after chemotherapy and radiation therapy in cancer patients, earning him international recognition and trust among patients and professionals alike.

Dr. Dwivedi also brings extensive national-level experience, having served since 2015 on the Scientific Advisory Board of the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), Ministry of AYUSH. His association with both CCRH and NEIAH highlights his stature as a respected thought leader in the field of homoeopathy.

The nomination has been warmly welcomed by academic and medical circles, who are confident that Dr. Dwivedi’s leadership and research acumen will elevate academic standards, strengthen research initiatives, and further enhance Indore’s contribution to national AYUSH activities.

