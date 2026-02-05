LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Among India’s Leading Homoeopathic Physicians; Nominated to NEIAH Scientific Advisory Committee

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Among India’s Leading Homoeopathic Physicians; Nominated to NEIAH Scientific Advisory Committee

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Among India’s Leading Homoeopathic Physicians; Nominated to NEIAH Scientific Advisory Committee

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 5, 2026 16:24:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Among India’s Leading Homoeopathic Physicians; Nominated to NEIAH Scientific Advisory Committee

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 03: Renowned homoeopathic physician Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, regarded as one of the best homoeopathic doctors in India, has been nominated as Member (Homoeopathy Expert) of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong. The nomination has been made by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, through an official communication dated 23 January 2026, for a three-year tenure.

In this role, Dr. Dwivedi will provide expert guidance on academic development, research priorities, and institutional planning, thereby strengthening the institute’s academic and clinical frameworks. NEIAH is an autonomous national institute and the only AYUSH institution in North-Eastern India where Ayurveda and Homoeopathy function together on a single campus, playing a pivotal role in education, research, and healthcare delivery across the region.

You Might Be Interested In

Dr. Dwivedi is widely known worldwide for his best homoeopathic treatment outcomes in complex and life-threatening conditions such as aplastic anemia, prostate cancer, hematohidrosis, and pancytopenia developing after chemotherapy and radiation therapy in cancer patients, earning him international recognition and trust among patients and professionals alike.

Dr. Dwivedi also brings extensive national-level experience, having served since 2015 on the Scientific Advisory Board of the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), Ministry of AYUSH. His association with both CCRH and NEIAH highlights his stature as a respected thought leader in the field of homoeopathy.

The nomination has been warmly welcomed by academic and medical circles, who are confident that Dr. Dwivedi’s leadership and research acumen will elevate academic standards, strengthen research initiatives, and further enhance Indore’s contribution to national AYUSH activities.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 4:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Presstonic Engineering announces INR 26.98-crore rights issue to fund working capital, reduce borrowings

Nanavati Group named Autocar Dealer of the Year 2026

Gujarat’s DHUNN Charitable Trust Announces Historic Miniature Breeding Triumph: 20-Inch Calf ‘HARINI’ Born To Registered Indigenous Parents Petlad/Dharamraj, Gujarat

K J Somaiya Institute of Management Recognised by CSRI for Advancing India’s Sports Education Ecosystem

Jashn Realty Announces Rs. 3,200 Crore Strategic Investment Plan and Accelerated Delivery Focus at Lucknow Press Conference

LATEST NEWS

Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’

Meghalaya ‘Illegal’ Coal Mine Explosion: Several Labourers Feared Dead in East Jaintia Hills; Rescue Underway

The 50 Turns Ugly: Maxtern Threatens To Slap Elvish Yadav, Labels Him ‘India Ka Sabse Bada Gawar’ | Watch

BSNL Senior Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026 Begins, Dates, Eligibility, How To Apply

‘X’ Aka Twitter Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries

RCB vs DC LIVE Streaming WPL 2026 Final: When, Where And How To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Match, TV Telecast And Online Mobile App

Mainpuri Horror: Obsessed Class 12 Student Drags Lady Teacher On Street, Bites Her Lip In Brutal One-Sided Love Attack | CCTV Footage Surfaces

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Among India’s Leading Homoeopathic Physicians; Nominated to NEIAH Scientific Advisory Committee

Why PM Modi Skipped Yesterday’s Parliament Speech? Sources Claim Congress Planned An Attack On Him, Om Birla Alerted Him

Vivo V70 Series To Debut In India With Peak Brightness Of 5,000nits, Sony IMX Camera And Qualcomm Chipset, Check Price And Launch Date

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Among India’s Leading Homoeopathic Physicians; Nominated to NEIAH Scientific Advisory Committee

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Among India’s Leading Homoeopathic Physicians; Nominated to NEIAH Scientific Advisory Committee

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Among India’s Leading Homoeopathic Physicians; Nominated to NEIAH Scientific Advisory Committee
Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Among India’s Leading Homoeopathic Physicians; Nominated to NEIAH Scientific Advisory Committee
Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Among India’s Leading Homoeopathic Physicians; Nominated to NEIAH Scientific Advisory Committee
Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Among India’s Leading Homoeopathic Physicians; Nominated to NEIAH Scientific Advisory Committee

QUICK LINKS