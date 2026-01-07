From Strong Foundations to Global Horizons, Beacon High Embraces Cambridge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: 25 Years of Excellence: In 2025, Beacon High celebrated a remarkable milestone. 25 years of nurturing young minds with care, curiosity and creativity. Founded in 2000 by Dr Kashmira Jamali, under the guidance of her mother, Mrs R. K. Khariwalla – a visionary and futurist in education, Beacon High began with a simple but powerful idea- to create a school where students are seen as individuals and where thinking, confidence and compassion matter as much as academic excellence.

Under the leadership of Dr Kashmira Jamali and Mrs Shehnaz Sumaya, Beacon High is taking a bold next step. The school is transitioning from the ICSE curriculum to the Cambridge Assessment International Education Board, opening doors to global learning while building on the strong foundation it has already laid.

A Boutique School with a Big Vision

From the very beginning, Beacon High was never meant to be a conventional school. Small class sizes, personalised attention and close teacher-student connections have always been at its heart. It is said, “education should inspire curiosity and confidence, not just memorisation,” and for over 25 years, this philosophy has become the school’s identity.

Strong Academic Foundations

The ICSE curriculum gave students a strong academic base incorporating language proficiency, mathematics, sciences and analytical thinking. Beacon High enhanced this with project-based learning, research assignments and interdisciplinary approaches. Students learned to apply knowledge in real-life situations, express ideas clearly and think critically.

This solid foundation makes the move to Cambridge a natural next step. The Cambridge framework emphasises inquiry-based learning, conceptual understanding and higher-order thinking – principles that Beacon High has championed for years. It now adds an international perspective, giving students exposure to global standards while keeping the school’s core values intact.

Learning Beyond Marks

Learning at Beacon High has always gone beyond textbooks. Teachers guide students to ask questions, explore ideas and reflect on their understanding. Assessment is continuous, focusing on growth rather than a single mark. Feedback, observation and self-reflection are part of everyday learning, perfectly aligned with Cambridge’s approach.

Blending Tradition with Technology

Beacon High believes in balancing time-tested teaching methods with modern technology. While students benefit from strong foundational lessons, hands-on experiments and guided discussions, they also engage with digital tools, interactive platforms and online resources that enhance understanding and creativity. This combination ensures learners gain conceptual clarity, develop critical thinking and remain confident in both conventional and digital learning environments.

Inclusion and Individual Growth

Inclusion has been a cornerstone of Beacon High’s journey. Each child learns differently, with unique strengths and challenges. Support systems, remedial programmes, enrichment opportunities and personalised guidance ensure every student thrives. Cambridge’s flexibility strengthens this approach, allowing lessons and assessments to be tailored to diverse learner needs.

Life Skills for the Future

Life beyond academics has always been a priority. Students take part in sports, arts, debates, leadership activities and community projects. These experiences build skills like communication, collaboration, creativity and problem-solving – all essential for life. The goal is to develop confident, responsible and socially aware young people and Cambridge reinforces these skills, preparing students to succeed anywhere in the world.

Teachers at the Heart of Learning

Teachers are at the heart of Beacon High’s success. Reflective, innovative and committed to professional growth, they continuously explore new teaching methods and collaborate to deliver engaging lessons. This culture ensures the transition to Cambridge is smooth and meaningful for both teachers and students.

Parents as Partners

Parents have always been valued partners. Open communication, transparency and collaboration between home and school are central to the Beacon High experience. The Cambridge curriculum offers parents insight into international learning standards, flexible assessments and pathways to higher education both in India and abroad.

A Milestone Leap Forward

The move to Cambridge is not about leaving behind what Beacon High has built over 25 years. It is about expanding horizons, bringing global perspectives into classrooms and enhancing the school’s long-standing commitment to holistic education.

As Beacon High steps into this new chapter, curiosity, confidence and compassion remain the guiding principles. Students are encouraged to think critically, express themselves confidently and engage meaningfully with the world. The journey that began 25 years ago now takes a bold leap into a future full of global opportunities and pathways.

With its rich legacy, dedicated teachers, supportive parents and capable students, Beacon High is ready to continue shaping thoughtful, capable and compassionate learners who are prepared to thrive in an ever-changing world.

