LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > IPS Academy, North Campus Students Bag Prestigious AICTE Saraswati Scholarships

IPS Academy, North Campus Students Bag Prestigious AICTE Saraswati Scholarships

IPS Academy, North Campus Students Bag Prestigious AICTE Saraswati Scholarships

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 2, 2026 13:09:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPS Academy, North Campus Students Bag Prestigious AICTE Saraswati Scholarships

New Delhi [India], February 28: In a proud moment for IPS Academy’s Institute of Business Management & Research (IBMR) North Campus on Indore-Ujjain Road, four BBA second year students have been selected for the AICTE Saraswati Scholarship Scheme, each receiving INR 25,000.

The scholarships are awarded purely on merit from qualifying exams for BBA programs at AICTE-approved institutions with state-wise merit lists prepared. Madhya Pradesh has a total quota of 96 seats for BBA and IPS Academy IBMR’s students have secured four of them.

You Might Be Interested In

Principal Dr. S.L. Kale expressed delight, stating, “This recognition underscores our commitment to merit-based excellence.” Vice-Principal Dr. Gagan Prakash, President of IPS Group of Institutions Ar. Achal K. Choudhary and Management Member Er. Rajesh Choudhary also congratulated the students, emphasizing the institute’s role in nurturing top talent.

The achievement highlights IBMR North Campus, affiliated to DAVV, Indore, as a leading choice for aspiring BBA students in the region.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 1:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

IBPS Clerk Mains 2026 Result Out: Scorecards Released For 15,684 Posts

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Results Declared; 7,590 Clear Exam, Toppers List Released

Tamil Nadu Begins Class 12 Board Exams Today For More Than 8 Lakh Students

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Final Day to Register for 22,195 Railway Vacancies

UPSSSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2026:Check 560 Posts, Eligibility Criteria, And Registration Schedule

LATEST NEWS

‘Could Stir Communal Tension’: Centre Issues Alert To States Amid US-Israel War Against Iran; Asks Them To Identify ‘Pro-Iran Radical Preachers’

Nora Fatehi Gets Brutally Slammed For Mourning Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Death In US‑Israel Strikes, Internet Says ‘When It’s About Pulwama, Tab….’

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s India Comeback Date Confirmed as BCCI Drops Massive Update | Check Full Details Inside

Ultimate Holi 2026 Playlist: From Desi Beats To Bollywood Groves You Definitely Can’t Miss

Mercedes-Benz V-Class To Make Comeback In India: Twin Display, Burmester Audio, And Premium Interior—Check All Details And Price

IPS Academy, North Campus Students Bag Prestigious AICTE Saraswati Scholarships

‘Vo Israel Ko Bomb Deke Aaye’: Viral Video Of Children Blaming PM Modi For ‘Rahbar’ Khamenei’s Death Sparks Outrage; ‘Who’s Radicalising Them,’ People Ask

‘Burn In Hell’: TV Anchor Rita Panahi Who Fled Iran In Childhood Delivers Explosive Reaction To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death | WATCH Viral Video

Chandra Grahan 2026: Can You Watch The ‘Blood Moon’ On March 3? Here’s The Full City-Wise Lunar Eclipse Visibility List

PCB Slaps ₹16 Lakh Fine on Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit | Report

IPS Academy, North Campus Students Bag Prestigious AICTE Saraswati Scholarships

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPS Academy, North Campus Students Bag Prestigious AICTE Saraswati Scholarships

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPS Academy, North Campus Students Bag Prestigious AICTE Saraswati Scholarships
IPS Academy, North Campus Students Bag Prestigious AICTE Saraswati Scholarships
IPS Academy, North Campus Students Bag Prestigious AICTE Saraswati Scholarships
IPS Academy, North Campus Students Bag Prestigious AICTE Saraswati Scholarships

QUICK LINKS