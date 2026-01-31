IPS Academy’s Vishal Dhakad Wins Gold at World Raw Powerlifting Championship

You Might Be Interested In

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 31: At the World Raw Powerlifting Championship held in Vietnam, IPS Academy’s talented athlete Vishal Dhakad delivered a stellar performance to clinch the gold medal in the Under-Junior 74 kg category. With this historic victory, Vishal brought international recognition to India and the state.

The world-class championship witnessed intense competition among top athletes from several countries. Despite the tough field, Vishal secured first place through his powerful performance, technical precision, and mental strength. In addition to the gold medal, he also won the World Strongman Trophy.

Associated with IPS Academy – Institute of Engineering & Science, Indore, Vishal’s achievement is being hailed as a major success in the state’s sporting history. His win has inspired renewed enthusiasm among young athletes across the region.

Expressing pride over the achievement, IPS Academy President Architect Achal Chaudhary said the victory is a matter of great pride for both the institution and the state. Principal Dr. Archana Kirti Chaudhary added that Vishal’s success proves that consistent practice, discipline, and dedication can lead to outstanding accomplishments even at the global level.

