LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Epstein 2009 email donald trump ajit-pawar crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Epstein 2009 email donald trump ajit-pawar crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Epstein 2009 email donald trump ajit-pawar crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Epstein 2009 email donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Epstein 2009 email donald trump ajit-pawar crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Epstein 2009 email donald trump ajit-pawar crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Epstein 2009 email donald trump ajit-pawar crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Epstein 2009 email donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > IPS Academy’s Vishal Dhakad Wins Gold at World Raw Powerlifting Championship

IPS Academy’s Vishal Dhakad Wins Gold at World Raw Powerlifting Championship

IPS Academy’s Vishal Dhakad Wins Gold at World Raw Powerlifting Championship

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 31, 2026 16:42:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPS Academy’s Vishal Dhakad Wins Gold at World Raw Powerlifting Championship

You Might Be Interested In

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 31: At the World Raw Powerlifting Championship held in Vietnam, IPS Academy’s talented athlete Vishal Dhakad delivered a stellar performance to clinch the gold medal in the Under-Junior 74 kg category. With this historic victory, Vishal brought international recognition to India and the state.

The world-class championship witnessed intense competition among top athletes from several countries. Despite the tough field, Vishal secured first place through his powerful performance, technical precision, and mental strength. In addition to the gold medal, he also won the World Strongman Trophy.

You Might Be Interested In

Associated with IPS Academy – Institute of Engineering & Science, Indore, Vishal’s achievement is being hailed as a major success in the state’s sporting history. His win has inspired renewed enthusiasm among young athletes across the region.

Expressing pride over the achievement, IPS Academy President Architect Achal Chaudhary said the victory is a matter of great pride for both the institution and the state. Principal Dr. Archana Kirti Chaudhary added that Vishal’s success proves that consistent practice, discipline, and dedication can lead to outstanding accomplishments even at the global level.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 4:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Can Technology Be Sustainable? Youth Delegates Discuss and Decide at MiniCOP30

Red Chief Brand Welcomes Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Its New Brand Ambassador

Jitendra Vaswani acquires SaaSUltra.com to focus on practical SaaS decision-making.

Creative International Styling School (CISS), Mumbai Marked Its Grand Launch with Industry Luminaries and K-Pop Star Aoora

Vibe Entertainment Unveils Its First Single Musical Release of 2026, “Shareefi”

LATEST NEWS

Australian Open 2026 Final: Elena Rybakina Beats Aryna Sabalenka to Clinch Her Maiden AO Title

Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As First Woman Deputy Chief Minister Of Maharashtra, Three Days After Husband Ajit Pawar’s Death

World’s First ‘Gold Street’ Coming Up In Dubai, 1,000+ Retailers To Be Housed – Here’s All You Need to Know

‘Took Medicine For 7 days’: Delhi Man Critical After Following AI Chatbot’s Advice To Use HIV preventive Drugs Without Doctor’s Prescription- What Exactly Happened?

WATCH Video: Sanju Samson Fans Erect Massive 40-Feet Cutout Ahead of IND vs NZ 5th T20I in Thiruvananthapuram

Why Is Iran Conducting Live-Fire Drills In The Strait Of Hormuz? Importance Of The World’s Most Important Chokepoint

IPS Academy’s Vishal Dhakad Wins Gold at World Raw Powerlifting Championship

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Here’s How To Apply Online, Important Dates, Vacancies, Criteria | Key Details Inside

Check Your Apps: Google Removes 9 Million Android Devices From Secret Chinese Proxy Network, Check Details Here

‘Sweet Pea’, ‘Love’: Latest Epstein Files Reveal Friendly 2002 Email Between Melania Trump And Ghislaine Maxwell Before Her Marriage To US President

IPS Academy’s Vishal Dhakad Wins Gold at World Raw Powerlifting Championship

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPS Academy’s Vishal Dhakad Wins Gold at World Raw Powerlifting Championship

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPS Academy’s Vishal Dhakad Wins Gold at World Raw Powerlifting Championship
IPS Academy’s Vishal Dhakad Wins Gold at World Raw Powerlifting Championship
IPS Academy’s Vishal Dhakad Wins Gold at World Raw Powerlifting Championship
IPS Academy’s Vishal Dhakad Wins Gold at World Raw Powerlifting Championship

QUICK LINKS