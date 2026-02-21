KISNA Launches Exclusive Showroom in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 20: KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery proudly announced the grand opening of its 4th exclusive showroom in Chhattisgarh, Raigarh, located Near Carmel School, Dhimrapur Road. The inauguration was graced by Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group.

To mark this launch, KISNA announced exclusive offers, featuring up to ₹5,000 off per 5 grams on making charge of diamond and gold jewellery, along with up to ₹1,000 off per gram on making charge of diamond and gold jewellery.

Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group, stated: “Raigarh represents a fast-growing market where consumers are increasingly seeking quality, design, and brand assurance in their jewellery purchases. At KISNA, we see tremendous opportunity in this region, especially among young and modern buyers who are embracing diamonds not only for celebrations but also for everyday wear. This expansion is aligned with our larger vision of ‘Har Ghar KISNA’ — making diamond jewellery accessible to every household through a trusted and customer-centric retail experience.

Mr. Parag Shah, CEO, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, added, “With this new showroom, our focus is to deliver a luxurious yet accessible shopping experience, backed by attractive offers and a wide selection of thoughtfully curated collections. Our endeavour is to ensure that every customer who walks into a KISNA showroom enjoys a memorable and satisfying journey while choosing jewellery for life’s special moments.”

Mr. Manoj, Vimal & Dheeraj Kumar Mittal, Exclusive Brand Outlet, Partners, said: “We are proud to partner with KISNA and bring its exquisite range of natural diamond and gold jewellery to Raigarh. The brand’s strong reputation, design excellence, and consumer-first approach make it a trusted name, and we are confident that consumers in the city will truly value this experience.”

In line with KISNA’s commitment to giving back to society, the brand organized a food distribution drive for the underprivileged during the launch. The initiative also included a cleanliness drive in support of the Swachh Bharat mission, a tree plantation activity, and a blood donation camp.

About KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery

Launched in 2005, KISNA is the flagship diamond and gold jewellery brand from the Hari Krishna Group. With a vision of Har Ghar KISNA, the brand has established an extensive reach with over 1,500 shop-in-shop outlets across 28 states in India. KISNA now boasts 130+ exclusive showrooms across the country. With ethical sourcing of diamonds from mines to market, KISNA offers an unmatched portfolio of unique designs. KISNA’s wide range of products includes Rings, Earrings, Pendants, Mangalsutras, Necklaces, Bangles, Bracelets, Nose Pins inclusive men’s jewellery in 9KT, 14KT, 18KT and 24KT gold, all 100% IGI Certified and BIS Hallmarked. The company also provides 90% Buyback and 95% Exchange on diamond jewellery, including making charges.

KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery’s online platform is a curated space where elegance meets convenience. As your trusted online brand, we offer a seamless shopping experience, featuring the latest diamond and gold jewellery designs. Explore timeless sophistication with KISNA, your ultimate destination for authentic and stylish pieces on www.kisna.com

