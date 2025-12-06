LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Lovera Unveils Its Debut Collection: ‘Endless Amore’, A Love Letter to Italian Elegance

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 6, 2025 15:24:16 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: Lovera, the newly launched affordable luxury fashion house by Anjulee Agrawal, proudly announces its first collection, “Endless Amore” — a stunning ode to the timeless allure of Italian artistry. Designed in Italy, where style is a language and romance breathes through every cobblestone street, Lovera emerges with a vision that redefines modern femininity: refined, contemporary, and effortlessly chic.

Steeped in the spirit of Italy, Endless Amore is a capsule born from passion, a collection where beauty whispers through every curve, every stitch, and every silhouette. It celebrates the woman who wears it: her elegance, her confidence, and the quiet power she carries with grace. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted with meticulous attention to detail, blending sleek, refined forms with that irresistible Italian touch that feels both timeless and strikingly fresh.

Lovera invites women everywhere to begin their Love Era, a chapter where style becomes a form of poetry, and dressing transforms into an intimate expression of self. With Endless Amore, Anjulee Agrawal introduces not just a brand, but a feeling: love woven into fabric, passion sculpted into form, and romance sewn into every seam.

Anjulee Agrawal, Founder of Lovera, says:
“Lovera was born from my desire to create pieces that feel like poetry in motion, garments that celebrate a woman’s elegance, her fire, and the beautiful duality of her strength and softness. I want every woman to love herself, be completely self-obsessed. Designing this collection in Italy allowed me to infuse every silhouette with the soul of romance and the discipline of true craftsmanship. Endless Amore is not just a debut; it is an emotion, a promise, and the beginning of every woman’s Love Era”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 3:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

