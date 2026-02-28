MITRAJ Sarvajanik Institute of Design, Planning and Technology Hosted a Multidisciplinary International Conference between February 25–27

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 28: MITRAJ Sarvajanik Institute of Design, Planning and Technology (MITRAJ-IDPT), managed by Sarvajanik Education Society and Sarvajanik University, has emerged as a dynamic center of academic excellence with experienced faculty, a global curriculum, and various international projects.

According to the Chairman of Sarvajanik Education Society, Shri Ashish Vakil, MITRAJ-IDPT—one of Gujarat’s premier design institutes offering courses in Architecture, Interior Design, Fine Arts, and Planning—oeganized a Multidisciplinary International Conference titled,“Designing Identities: Intersections of Art, Architecture, Culture, Religion, Science, Technology & Society”

The conference was held from 25th to 27th February 2026.

The inaugural ceremony took place on 25th February at 9:00 AM at Tara-Moti Hall, located within the Sarvajanik Education Society campus, in the presence of office bearers of Sarvajanik Education Society, distinguished national and international guests, and keynote speakers from various European countries.

According to Prof. Persi Engineer, Principal of MITRAJ-IDPT and Conference Chair, during the first two days, ten speakers from six European countries presented global perspectives on art, architecture, culture, and religion.

In the afternoon sessions, paper presentations by national and international students, academicians, and researchers were organized under three major tracks:

Track 1: Socio-Cultural Praxis

Track 2: Science, Technology & Media

Track 3: Business, Management & Education

Dr. Kiran Pandya, Provost of Sarvajanik University, added that this international conference aimed to explore how art, architecture, culture, religion, science, and technology—though seemingly distinct—interact to shape society and culture today and in the future. Experts from India and abroad will deliver lectures, present research papers, and participate in panel discussions to derive meaningful conclusions and recommendations.

MITRAJ-IDPT is also working under the European Union’s Erasmus+ project titled, “InEq-SL – Fostering Inclusive and Equitable Quality Education to Stimulate Lifelong Sustainable Learning Opportunities for HEIs in India.”

This three-year collaborative research project, led by MITRAJ-IDPT in partnership with five universities, focuses on promoting inclusive and quality higher education in India. The project has generated several recommendations for expanding and implementing equitable higher education opportunities. During the research, it became evident that barriers to inclusive education are deeply interconnected with social, cultural, economic, religious, artistic, and technological factors. One of the core objectives of the conference is to deliberate on these challenges and identify actionable solutions.

Conference Theme

Historically, art, architecture, culture, and religion have shaped human identity. In the modern era, science, technology, markets, and public policy also play significant roles. In the 21st century, identity formation extends beyond monuments and rituals. Markets, algorithms, media, finance, public policy, and science equally influence how societies imagine their futures.

Amid rapid urbanization and digital transformation, it is essential to rethink the roles of heritage, spirituality, science, and creativity. The conference aims to bring diverse disciplines together to examine both tangible and intangible dimensions of identity and promote dialogue toward building a sustainable and inclusive future.

In essence, the conference seeks to understand the relationship between art, architecture, culture, religion, science, technology, and society, remove developmental barriers, and outline pathways toward a sustainable, equitable, and humane world.

Objectives of the Conference

To explore how art, architecture, culture, and religion have historically shaped identity, heritage, and social structures.

To examine how cross-cultural interactions have influenced sacred art, architecture, and social life.

To address contemporary challenges such as globalization, urbanization, sustainability, and digital transformation.

To incorporate perspectives from social sciences, technology, economics, and management in the study of identity.

To foster collaboration among educators, professionals, policymakers, and communities for an inclusive and sustainable future.

Keynote Speakers – Day 1

Mr. Giuseppe Savino (Belgium), Economist

“Crossing Borders, Breaking Barriers: How Labour Migration Reshapes Norms and Identities”

Prof. Ioana Moldovan: Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, Romania

“Aesthetics as Identity: Curated Decay, Care, and Urban Heritage”

Prof. Tiganas Dragoș Șerban Ion (Romania)

“Architecture between the Power of Yes and the Power of No – From Practice to Education and Backwards”

Senior Advisor, SWO De Wolden Hoogeveen (Netherlands)

“How Local Government Systems Shape Human Dignity, Opportunity and Belonging”

Keynote Speakers – Day 2

Her Excellency Ambassador Ms. Rensje Teerink: Head of ASIAPAC1 Division for South Asia, former EU Ambassador to Nepal and Bangladesh

“Recent Developments (EU–India FTA and Summit): The EU–India Partnership in the Current Geopolitical Context”

Prof. Silivan Moldovan: Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, Romania

“Contemporary City: Identity Making in a World of Rapid Urban Transformation”

Prof. Cristina Mihaela Campian (Romania)

“Shaping Civil Engineering Identity Through Student Competitions”

Additional participation will include EU Project partners and international experts from:

UPCT, Cartagena, Spain – Prof. Joaquin Roca and Prof. Rosique Contreras (Paqui)

Riga Technical University, Latvia – Ms. Andra Mihelsone

Day 3 – Panel Discussions & Conclusions

On the third day, panel discussions synthesized key insights from the three major tracks. Experts deliberated on important themes emerging from presentations. Findings from the InEq-SL Erasmus+ project were also discussed, along with recommendations for expanding inclusive higher education.

The final conclusions and takeaways of the conference were presented by Dr. Kiran Pandya, Provost of Sarvajanik University.

Workshops & Exhibitions

According to Prof. Persi Engineer, during the three days, 14 workshops like Traditional crafts, Theatre, Management, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Intellectual Property Rights, Photography, and Pottery and Communication skills were organized for students. A poster competition on the conference theme was also conducted.

Additionally, an exhibition showcasing students’ award-winning works and heritage projects was organized at the new MITRAJ-IDPT building from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM for three days. The citizens of Surat were invited to visit and benefit from the exhibition.

In the evenings, international guests, faculty members, students, and participants presented music, dance, and theatrical performances representing their respective cultures during a Cultural Evening.