LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > ‘Mudfest’ Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm in Surat on Dhuleti by Triom Club

‘Mudfest’ Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm in Surat on Dhuleti by Triom Club

‘Mudfest’ Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm in Surat on Dhuleti by Triom Club

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 11, 2026 17:26:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Mudfest’ Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm in Surat on Dhuleti by Triom Club

Thousands from India and abroad celebrated the festival with organic mud

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 11: On the occasion of Holi–Dhuleti, the unique event ‘Mudfest’ held in Surat concluded with great enthusiasm this year. The special event was organized at Triom Club located near Abhwa Chowkdi, where thousands of people from Surat, as well as from different parts of India and abroad, participated and enjoyed the festival in a unique way with organic mud. The event was organized by Colors Events and Activation with the support of Triom Club operator Suresh Gondaliya.

‘Mudfest’ Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm in Surat on Dhuleti by Triom Club

You Might Be Interested In

Mudfest organizers Arnab Moitra and Krish Wadhwani jointly shared that this is the first event of its kind in India that promotes celebrating traditional Dhuleti in an organic way. Instead of chemical colours, Multani mitti and natural soil were used, allowing people to enjoy the festival in a safe and distinctive manner. They also mentioned that just like people travel to Spain to participate in the famous La Tomatina festival, Mudfest too aims to gain international recognition in the future, encouraging people to visit Surat specially to experience it.

‘Mudfest’ Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm in Surat on Dhuleti by Triom Club

This year marked the sixth edition of Mudfest in Surat. After a gap of a few years during the COVID period, the event returned and witnessed a large turnout, making it memorable. According to the organizers, the enthusiasm for large-scale events in Gujarat is rising again, and such events may also help promote tourism in the coming years.

One of the unique highlights of the event was the use of Multani and natural mud instead of colours, which is considered beneficial for the skin. It works like a natural facial treatment and gives the skin a natural glow, making the celebration both fun and skin-friendly.

‘Mudfest’ Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm in Surat on Dhuleti by Triom Club

The atmosphere became even more energetic with music by Mumbai’s popular DJ Reena Barot. Along with this, rain dance, music parties, and multiple activity zones added to the excitement as youths and families enjoyed the celebrations wholeheartedly.

Special facilities were also arranged, including separate changing rooms for women, lockers, and dedicated activity zones for families, where children also had a great time.

This year, private pits and VIP lounges also became major attractions, allowing families to enjoy Mudfest in their own private space. The event was held on a large ground spread across approximately 8,000 to 10,000 square yards, turning the celebration into a grand festival and giving Surat a new festive identity.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 5:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

IIM Calcutta, TimesPro Launch 32nd Batch of Executive Programme in Business Management to Build Strategic, Future-Ready Leaders

IIM Calcutta, TimesPro Launch 32nd Batch of Executive Programme in Business Management to Build Strategic, Future-Ready Leaders

Who Is Anshula Kapoor? Arjun Kapoor’s Sister Swears By THIS Packing Trick For A Hassle- Free Travel Guide

Dr. Vini Jhariya — Building India’s Integrated Child Development Ecosystem

Dr. Vini Jhariya — Building India’s Integrated Child Development Ecosystem

LATEST NEWS

Thai Cargo Ship Enroute Gujarat Hit By Projectile Near Strait of Hormuz, 20-Member Crew Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out, Visuals Surface

Hansika Motwani Or Sohael Khaturiya: Who Is Richer? Check Net Worth, Career, Lifestyle Amid Divorce Reports

‘Yuvraj Singh Effect’: From Abhishek Sharma To Sanju Samson, How Mentor Yuvi Quietly Shaping Team India’s New Match-Winners

IGNOU TEE June 2026 Registration Begins: Check Exam Dates, Fee, And Last Date

Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Ex-Husband? Businessman Sohael Khaturiya, Once Married To Actress’ Best Friend Rinky Bajaj, Gets Divorced Again

BAN vs PAK: Pakistan Bowled Out For 114 Against Bangladesh in 1st ODI; Babar Azam And Shadab Khan’s Absence Felt

Hyderabad–Phuket Air India Express Flight Triggers Panic Due To Nose-Wheel Malfunction, Runway Damaged After Hard Landing, But Passengers Safely Deplaned, Watch

Users Getting Blocked? Late Replies? Instagram DM Faces Multiple Glitches As Thousands Of Users Report Outage, Here’s How To Fix It

Bihar Shocker: Speech-Impaired 17-Year-Old Boy, Who Mistakenly Cheered Abhishek Sharma’s Wicket, Beaten To Death During T20 World Cup Final; Accused Still On The Run

Hansika Motwani Officially Divorced From Sohael Khaturiya After 2 Years Of Separation, No Alimony Claimed: Report

‘Mudfest’ Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm in Surat on Dhuleti by Triom Club

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Mudfest’ Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm in Surat on Dhuleti by Triom Club

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Mudfest’ Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm in Surat on Dhuleti by Triom Club
‘Mudfest’ Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm in Surat on Dhuleti by Triom Club
‘Mudfest’ Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm in Surat on Dhuleti by Triom Club
‘Mudfest’ Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm in Surat on Dhuleti by Triom Club

QUICK LINKS