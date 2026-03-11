‘Mudfest’ Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm in Surat on Dhuleti by Triom Club

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 11: On the occasion of Holi–Dhuleti, the unique event ‘Mudfest’ held in Surat concluded with great enthusiasm this year. The special event was organized at Triom Club located near Abhwa Chowkdi, where thousands of people from Surat, as well as from different parts of India and abroad, participated and enjoyed the festival in a unique way with organic mud. The event was organized by Colors Events and Activation with the support of Triom Club operator Suresh Gondaliya.

Mudfest organizers Arnab Moitra and Krish Wadhwani jointly shared that this is the first event of its kind in India that promotes celebrating traditional Dhuleti in an organic way. Instead of chemical colours, Multani mitti and natural soil were used, allowing people to enjoy the festival in a safe and distinctive manner. They also mentioned that just like people travel to Spain to participate in the famous La Tomatina festival, Mudfest too aims to gain international recognition in the future, encouraging people to visit Surat specially to experience it.

This year marked the sixth edition of Mudfest in Surat. After a gap of a few years during the COVID period, the event returned and witnessed a large turnout, making it memorable. According to the organizers, the enthusiasm for large-scale events in Gujarat is rising again, and such events may also help promote tourism in the coming years.

One of the unique highlights of the event was the use of Multani and natural mud instead of colours, which is considered beneficial for the skin. It works like a natural facial treatment and gives the skin a natural glow, making the celebration both fun and skin-friendly.

The atmosphere became even more energetic with music by Mumbai’s popular DJ Reena Barot. Along with this, rain dance, music parties, and multiple activity zones added to the excitement as youths and families enjoyed the celebrations wholeheartedly.

Special facilities were also arranged, including separate changing rooms for women, lockers, and dedicated activity zones for families, where children also had a great time.

This year, private pits and VIP lounges also became major attractions, allowing families to enjoy Mudfest in their own private space. The event was held on a large ground spread across approximately 8,000 to 10,000 square yards, turning the celebration into a grand festival and giving Surat a new festive identity.