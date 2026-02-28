LIVE TV
Home > Business News > SVIS Sets Its Vision for 2050 with 25 Plus Advanced Learning Facilities and a Bold New Identity

SVIS Sets Its Vision for 2050 with 25 Plus Advanced Learning Facilities and a Bold New Identity

SVIS Sets Its Vision for 2050 with 25 Plus Advanced Learning Facilities and a Bold New Identity

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 28, 2026 03:58:15 IST

SVIS Sets Its Vision for 2050 with 25 Plus Advanced Learning Facilities and a Bold New Identity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: For over two decades, Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS) has stood as a benchmark of academic excellence and value-based education in Mumbai. Established in 1998 and affiliated with the ICSE Board, SVIS has earned recognition as a leading ICSE School in Borivali and ICSE School in Kandivali, consistently nurturing students with strong academic foundations, character, and confidence. 

Rooted in the philosophies of Swami Vivekananda, the institution has always believed that true education builds strength, courage, and individuality. Today, SVIS enters a powerful new chapter — honouring its legacy while embracing a future-ready transformation. 

A Legacy Reimagined: The New SVIS Identity
As part of its evolution as a progressive International School in Borivali and International School in Kandivali, SVIS has unveiled a redesigned logo and renewed institutional identity. 

The new logo is deeply symbolic and thoughtfully constructed: 

  • The Book represents the eternal pursuit of knowledge. 
  • The Inner Eye reflects awareness, insight, and deeper understanding. 
  • The Rising Sun symbolises growth, hope, and enlightenment. 
  • The “U” places the student at the centre — celebrating individuality and uniqueness. 

Built with geometric precision and structural integrity, the logo merges heritage with modernity. It reflects the discipline of the ICSE Board in Mumbai while expressing a forward-thinking educational vision. 

This rebranding is not just aesthetic — it is a declaration of who SVIS is today: confident, contemporary, and committed to shaping future global citizens. 

25+ Modern Facilities Designed for Real-World Learning
In alignment with its renewed vision, SVIS has significantly upgraded and expanded its infrastructure across Borivali and Kandivali campuses. The school now proudly offers 25+ state-of-the-art facilities designed to provide experiential, skill-based, and future-ready education. 

Key Facilities Include: 

  • Podcast Studio – nurturing communication skills and media literacy 
  • Modern Robotics Lab – fostering innovation, coding, and automation learning 
  • Air Space Lab – introducing students to aviation and aerodynamics concepts 
  • STEM & Innovation Labs – encouraging problem-solving and research-based learning 
  • Cuisine Lab – promoting life skills, creativity, and culinary science 
  • Swimming Pool – supporting physical development and discipline 
  • Big Sports Ground – enabling structured training across multiple sports 
  • Multipurpose Hall (MPH) – hosting events, assemblies, competitions, and cultural programs 
  • Professional Dance Room – developing expression and performing arts skills 
  • Music & Performing Arts Studios 
  • Advanced Computer Labs 
  • Smart Classrooms with Digital Integration 
  • Well-equipped Science Laboratories 
  • Dedicated Preschool Learning Spaces 
  • Library & Knowledge Resource Centre 
  • Indoor Sports Arena 
  • Activity & Skill Development Rooms 

…and many more facilities that collectively create a holistic learning ecosystem. 

These modern additions position SVIS among the most comprehensive ICSE Schools in Mumbai, where academic excellence meets real-world preparedness. 

Strengthening Preschool & Foundational Education 

SVIS continues to build a strong early learning foundation, making it a preferred preschool in Borivali and preschool in Kandivali for parents seeking structured, value-based education. 

The preschool environment integrates: 

  • Inquiry-based learning 
  • Foundational literacy and numeracy 
  • Sensory and motor skill development 
  • Safe and stimulating play areas 

Admissions are open for the upcoming academic year, including ICSE Admission in Borivali and ICSE Admission in Kandivali, with a structured pathway from preschool to secondary education under the ICSE curriculum. 

The Promise: "BE U" 

At the heart of this transformation lies SVIS’s renewed promise: 

BE U 

In a world that often demands conformity, SVIS encourages individuality. 

“BE U” represents: 

  • Confidence with character 
  • Excellence with empathy 
  • Leadership with integrity 
  • Learning with purpose 

The institution believes education should not create replicas — it should empower originals. 

As a leading ICSE School in Borivali and ICSE School in Kandivali, SVIS remains committed to nurturing students who think independently, act responsibly, and lead confidently in a global environment. 

Admissions Update – Academic Years 2026–27, 2027–28 & 2028–29 

Admissions for the Academic Year 2026–27 at Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS), Borivali and Kandivali campuses, are now in the final phase and closing shortly. 

Applications are now being accepted for Academic Years 2027–28 and 2028–29 for Preschool, Primary, and Secondary levels under the ICSE curriculum. 

Parents are encouraged to complete the admission process at the earliest to secure their child’s seat in one of Mumbai’s leading ICSE institutions. 

For admission enquiries and campus visits, connect with our Borivali and Kandivali offices. 

About Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS) 
Established in 1998, SVIS is affiliated with the ICSE Board in Mumbai and recognized for academic excellence, holistic development, and innovation-driven learning. With over 25 modern facilities and a renewed institutional vision, SVIS continues to shape confident, capable, and compassionate global citizens. 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 3:58 AM IST
SVIS Sets Its Vision for 2050 with 25 Plus Advanced Learning Facilities and a Bold New Identity

