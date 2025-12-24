The Anil Kapoor Fest: Rediscover The Legend’s Jhakaas BirthdayJourney Through Hindi Cinema on Ultra Play OTT

You Might Be Interested In

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: As Forever Young Anil Kapoor celebrates his birthday on 24th December, Ultra Play OTT marks the occasion with a special curation titled The Anil Kapoor Fest, celebrating the many shades of one of Indian cinema’s most enduring and versatile stars. From romantic dreamers and angry young men to righteous leaders and unforgettable pop-culture icons, Anil Kapoor’s characters have shaped generations of Hindi cinema, and Ultra Play brings together some of his most memorable performances under one digital roof.

Spanning decades of storytelling, this specially curated list traces Anil Kapoor’s remarkable journey through films that defined eras, broke stereotypes, and left a lasting impact on audiences.

10 Must-Watch Anil Kapoor Films Streaming on Ultra Play OTT

1. Woh 7 Din (1983)

The film that introduced Anil Kapoor as a sincere, sensitive performer, setting the foundation for a long and versatile career.

2. Meri Jung (1985)

A breakthrough success that established him as a leading man, showcasing his intensity and emotional depth in a gripping courtroom drama.

3. Mr. India (1987)

The iconic superhero role that turned Anil Kapoor into a pop-culture phenomenon, blending charm, innocence, and courage in a character loved across generations.

4. Tezaab (1988)

With its unforgettable music and fiery emotions, this film cemented his image as a passionate romantic hero and became a defining moment of the late ’80s.

5. Ram Lakhan (1989)

Anil Kapoor’s mischievous, street-smart Lakhan became one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved characters, proving his unmatched comic timing and mass appeal.

6. Parinda (1989)

A bold shift into darker, intense storytelling, where his performance as a man caught between crime and conscience earned critical acclaim.

7. 1942: A Love Story (1994)

A timeless romantic drama set against the freedom movement, highlighting his ability to blend patriotism, passion, and vulnerability.

8. Laadla (1994)

A commercial hit that showcased his versatility in emotional drama, further strengthening his connect with family audiences.

9. Virasat (1997)

A powerful, grounded performance in a socially rooted narrative, often regarded as one of the finest roles of his career.

10. Nayak: The Real Hero (2001)

A cult classic where Anil Kapoor portrayed the common man turned Chief Minister, delivering a performance that remains strikingly relevant even today.

Speaking about the celebration, Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, shared, “Anil Kapoor has been part of Hindi cinema for decades, and what stands out is how consistently he’s stayed relevant. He’s evolved with changing times without losing the emotional connection audiences respond to. With The Anil Kapoor Fest on Ultra Play, the idea is to revisit that journey, the films, the characters, and the screen energy that still feels current. It’s our way of celebrating his birthday by celebrating the stories that made him a legend”

With The Anil Kapoor Fest, Ultra Play OTT reinforces its commitment to preserving and celebrating India’s cinematic heritage. The platform hosts a rich catalogue of Hindi classics and contemporary favourites, offering viewers an opportunity to rediscover legends, iconic performances, and timeless stories — anytime, anywhere.

About Ultra Play OTT:

Ultra Play is a Hindi-language OTT platform from Ultra Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., offering 5,000+ hours of curated entertainment across 1,800+ titles. From iconic classics spanning 1943 to today’s blockbusters, to web series and South Indian films dubbed in Hindi, Ultra Play celebrates storytelling, nostalgia, and culturally rooted cinema. With its philosophy of “Har Pal Filmy,” the platform combines restoration, curation, and digital distribution to make India’s cinematic heritage accessible anytime, anywhere.

Media Queries: Shraddha 9869100555 Arshin 9029693119 ashwinipublicity@gmail.com