X-FECT 2026 Concludes at XLRI Jamshedpur with a Grand Finale Celebrating Sport, Solidarity and Social Impact

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], January 12: XLRI – Xavier School of Management successfully concluded the third edition of the XLRI – Fr. Enright Memorial Cricket Tournament (X-FECT 2026) at the XLRI Grounds, marking the culmination of weeks of spirited competition, camaraderie and community engagement under the theme “Play for a Cause.”

The tournament brought together the XLRI ecosystem students, staff, alumni, campus associates and well-wishers, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to service, solidarity and inclusive participation through sport.

Women’s Tournament Highlights:

The Women’s Final witnessed an exciting contest between Loyola Alumni Association and XL Strikers with XL Strikers emerging victorious by 30 runs.

Player of the Match: Sandhya Singh for an outstanding all-round performance 45 runs off 25 balls and 1 wicket conceding 18 runs in 2 overs.

The Women’s Third-Place Match saw XL Gliders secure victory over XL Stunners by 19 runs, finishing the tournament on a strong note.

Men’s Tournament Highlights:

In the Men’s Third-Place Match, Loyola Alumni Association defeated XLRI BM-HR by 4 wickets, demonstrating composure and consistency.

The Men’s Final was played between JDCA (Jamshedpur Dental Cricket Association) and Vintage Warriors (DTDC) wherein JDCA won by 8 runs. Man of the Match was Dr. Vivek who scored 97 runs not out and gave 39 runs for 3 overs.

Awards & Recognitions:

The closing ceremony also featured recognition of exceptional performances and sportsmanship across both tournaments:

Player of the Tournament (Men): Suraj Bhan Singh (JDCA)

Player of the Tournament (Women): Navya (XL Gliders)

Most Sixes (Men): Suraj Bhan Singh (JDCA)

Most Sixes (Women): Kanika (XL Stunners)

Fair Play Award: XL Panthers

Best Disciplined Team: XL Eagles

Spirit for the Game: XL Tigers

A Tournament with Purpose:

X-FECT 2026 featured 12 men’s teams and 4 women’s teams, with 240+ amateur players and an estimated cumulative footfall of over 5,000 spectators across match days. Beyond competition, the tournament upheld its social mission with funds raised being dedicated to charitable causes, reaffirming XLRI’s ethos of contributing to the welfare of the underprivileged.

XLRI Extends its Heartfelt Gratitude to:

Principal Sponsor Yes Bank, the Rolling Trophy was sponsored by Prof. Arup Varma (XLRI Alumni from PMIR 1982-84 Batch) in the loving memory of his mother Late (Mrs.) Leelawati Varma. All other Sponsors and partners for their generous support, Media partners for amplifying the spirit of the tournament. Organising Committee and volunteers for seamless execution. Umpires and match officials for upholding fairness and integrity. All participating teams for their enthusiasm, discipline and sportsmanship

The closing ceremony was attended by Jesuit Fathers, members of XLRI leadership, faculty, staff, students, alumni and supporters, who together celebrated not just the winners but the collective spirit of the XLRI community.

X-FECT 2026 stands as a testament to how sport can unite communities, nurture values and drive meaningful social impact truly living the spirit of Play for a Cause.

