₹80 Cr Net Worth, Netflix Launch And Bold Business Moves: Aryan Khan Is Proving He’s More Than Just Shah Rukh Khan’s Son

The eldest son of the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, is back in the headlines—and this time, with a blockbuster bang! As he has released the trailer of his new series that will be soon released on Netflix.

After facing a stormy chapter a few years ago in a high-profile drug case, Aryan has risen from the ashes like a true phoenix. Not only has he cleared his name, but he’s now carving his own legacy—not as just a star kid, but as a businessman to watch.

With the launch of his luxury brand D’YAVOL, and now a Netflix series on the way, Aryan is stepping into the limelight on his own terms. A new era has begun.

His net worth, according to sources, is said to be around ₹80 crore. But more than the money, it’s the royal SRK legacy that flows through his veins. As the heir to Bollywood’s throne, Aryan is proving he’s not here just for the name, he’s here for the game.

And just a few months ago, he made jaws drop by investing in a lavish ₹37 crore estate in Delhi’s ultra-elite Panchsheel Park. This power move wasn’t just about real estate, it was Aryan’s way of saying: the prince is ready.

The spotlight is on, the cameras are rolling and Aryan Khan’s story has only just begun.

Let’s Decode The Net Woth Of The Richest Star Kid- Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan: The Prince Of Bollywood’s Royal Family

Did You Know What happens when you’re born to the King of Bollywood? The kid carries a legacy, but also carve his own.

King Khan’s son Aryan Khan was Born on November 13, 1997, the eldest son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, isn’t just Bollywood royalty, he’s a rising force in his own right.

Aryan studied at Mumbai’s elite Dhirubhai Ambani International School before heading to the UK’s famous Sevenoaks School, And if that’s not impressive enough, let me also tell you that he completed his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Cinematic Arts and TV Production from the University of Southern California in 2020 and yes, the same school that shaped some of Hollywood’s biggest filmmakers!

One thing’s for sure: with that charm, talent, and legacy, Aryan Khan is not just “Shah Rukh Khan’s son”… he’s a star in the making.

Lets Dig Into The Luxurious Life Style And Belongings Of Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, is no less than his dad when it comes to taste, choices, and owning iconic brands. Where SRK has always been spotted wearing high-end luxurious labels and indulging in extremely expensive chocolates, his son is not far behind!

Just like his legendary father, Aryan Khan owns a stunning lineup of sports and chauffeur-driven cars, and each one close to a crore! His fleet includes Audi A6, Mercedes GLS 350D (approx. ₹70 lakhs), Mercedes GLE 43 AMG Coupe, and the sleek BMW 730 LD.

And when it comes to luxury accessories, Aryan doesn’t hold back. He owns ultra-expensive sneakers and premium watches like the Rolex Daytona. Like father, like son- just as SRK is known for flaunting some of the world’s most expensive watches like AP, Rolex, Cartier, and Omega, his son is clearly following in style.

Legacy Of Wealth

Aryan Khan’s lifestyle perfectly mirrors his family’s royal status. After all, Shah Rukh Khan remains the richest actor in India, with an estimated net worth of ₹7,300 crore.

Aryan Khan’s Growing Wealth: From Legacy to Empire

Aryan Khan’s Growing Wealth: From Legacy to Empire

Not Just a Star Kid

With an estimated net worth of ₹80 crore, Aryan Khan is proving he’s more than just Shah Rukh Khan’s son—he’s building an empire of his own.

With an estimated net worth of ₹80 crore, Aryan Khan is proving he’s more than just Shah Rukh Khan’s son—he’s building an empire of his own. Director in the Making

Aryan recently directed a stylish commercial featuring none other than his superstar dad, SRK, marking his creative arrival in the industry.

Aryan recently directed a stylish commercial featuring none other than his superstar dad, SRK, marking his creative arrival in the industry. Debut with ‘Stardom’

His directorial debut series, Stardom, was produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, showing he’s ready to make his mark behind the camera.

His directorial debut series, Stardom, was produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, showing he’s ready to make his mark behind the camera. Voice Behind The Lion King

Aryan and SRK voiced Simba and Mufasa in the Hindi version of The Lion King and made it a royal father-son moment we’ll never forget.

Aryan and SRK voiced Simba and Mufasa in the Hindi version of The Lion King and made it a royal father-son moment we’ll never forget. D’YAVOL – The Luxe Label

In April 2023, Aryan launched his ultra-luxury streetwear brand D’YAVOL, which caught fire online with its edgy and exclusive vibe.

In April 2023, Aryan launched his ultra-luxury streetwear brand D’YAVOL, which caught fire online with its edgy and exclusive vibe. Now Entering the Spirit Market

In a fresh move, Aryan has joined hands with SRK and Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath to launch D’YAVOL Spirits . Radico Khaitan has invested ₹40 crore for a 47.5% stake, becoming the largest shareholder in this promising new venture.

In a fresh move, Aryan has joined hands with SRK and Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath to launch . Radico Khaitan has invested ₹40 crore for a 47.5% stake, becoming the largest shareholder in this promising new venture. Mega Real Estate Move

Aryan recently acquired two more floors in Delhi’s elite Panchsheel Park, adding to the family’s existing basement and ground floor.

Aryan recently acquired two more floors in Delhi’s elite Panchsheel Park, adding to the family’s existing basement and ground floor. A Home with History

This same property was once the first home of SRK and Gauri in Delhi, making Aryan’s investment both emotional and iconic.

This same property was once the first home of SRK and Gauri in Delhi, making Aryan’s investment both emotional and iconic. Massive Wealth Jump

Aryan’s net worth reportedly surged by 46%, thanks to this power purchase, as reported by Koimoi.

Aryan’s net worth reportedly surged by 46%, thanks to this power purchase, as reported by Koimoi. Rs 13 Cr to Rs 200 Cr

The property, bought for ₹13 crore in 2001, is now valued at ₹200 crore and proving Aryan’s investment instincts are as sharp as his father’s.

Also Read: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look Review: Internet Can’t Stop Raving About How Aryan Khan Sounds Like SRK, Say ‘He Got The Drip’