Home > Entertainment > The Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look Review: Internet Can't Stop Raving About How Aryan Khan Sounds Like SRK, Say 'He Got The Drip'

Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood opens with a cheeky nod to SRK’s Mohabbatein before diving into satire. Lakshya plays the lead, and a Ranveer Singh cameo is teased

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 17, 2025 11:31:27 IST

The opening scene kicks off with the main cast stepping into the spotlight, paired with a clear nod to Aryan Khan’s father, Shah Rukh Khan.

As the iconic Mohabbatein score lingers in the background, Aryan makes his entrance, launching into what looks like a personal narrative though it’s swiftly interrupted and veers into straight-up parody territory, poking fun at SRK’s legacy. Right off the bat, Aryan asks the audience to brace themselves for surprises in this project.

Lakshya, known for his role in Kill, takes on the male lead. There’s also a fleeting over-the-shoulder glimpse of another actor—looks a lot like Ranveer Singh, though nothing’s confirmed.

Notably, SRK’s cameo is nowhere to be found in the promo, keeping that card close to the chest. Netflix’s caption teases, “Zyaada hogaya? Aadat daal lo..The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20.” So, there’s your first taste of Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

During an Ask SRK session last night, a fan didn’t waste time asking about Aryan’s debut project and whether Shah Rukh himself would make an appearance.

SRK confirmed he’s in, and mentioned that a bunch of well-known figures from the film industry have also joined Aryan’s Netflix series. He added, “Lots of lovely friends from the industry have participated in Aryan’s series. 

They have been very gracious and loving to him. Main toh hun hi…Haq se!” So, expect plenty of familiar faces when the series drops.

ALSO READ: Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son All Set For ‘Thoda Sa Vaar’ As He Brings Top Notch Action In Debut Show

