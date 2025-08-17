The Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look Review: Internet Can’t Stop Raving About How Aryan Khan Sounds Like SRK, Say ‘He Got The Drip’

The opening scene kicks off with the main cast stepping into the spotlight, paired with a clear nod to Aryan Khan’s father, Shah Rukh Khan.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look

As the iconic Mohabbatein score lingers in the background, Aryan makes his entrance, launching into what looks like a personal narrative though it’s swiftly interrupted and veers into straight-up parody territory, poking fun at SRK’s legacy. Right off the bat, Aryan asks the audience to brace themselves for surprises in this project.

Aap ne maanga aur Netflix ne poora kar diya….yeh thoda zyaada ho gaya nahi? Par aadat daal lo…..kyunki….

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20.#TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix @NetflixIndia @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan #AryanKhan @bilals158 #ManavChauhan… pic.twitter.com/moqMBdhWXU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 17, 2025

Lakshya, known for his role in Kill, takes on the male lead. There’s also a fleeting over-the-shoulder glimpse of another actor—looks a lot like Ranveer Singh, though nothing’s confirmed.

Notably, SRK’s cameo is nowhere to be found in the promo, keeping that card close to the chest. Netflix’s caption teases, “Zyaada hogaya? Aadat daal lo..The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20.” So, there’s your first taste of Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

During an Ask SRK session last night, a fan didn’t waste time asking about Aryan’s debut project and whether Shah Rukh himself would make an appearance.

SRK confirmed he’s in, and mentioned that a bunch of well-known figures from the film industry have also joined Aryan’s Netflix series. He added, “Lots of lovely friends from the industry have participated in Aryan’s series.

They have been very gracious and loving to him. Main toh hun hi…Haq se!” So, expect plenty of familiar faces when the series drops.

Ba***ds Of Bollywood first look fan review

OMG I’m genuinely blown away 🤯 Aryan looks incredible and acts even better 🔥 — Madhujaa (@ChingaleMadhuja) August 17, 2025

Bruh this dude ain’t just background material, he’s main character energy fr. Got the looks, the drip, the voice… like lowkey SRK aura unlocked, you can literally feel it! 🔥💫 — tasha lee (@tashalee992) August 17, 2025

Sir… aapka Beta acting ke liye bna hai, saala lead actor se jyada expectations to Aryan ne de diya iss chote se teaser me, Wow!

bilkool aapki tarah hi hai Aryan, aawaz, walking system, aankhein, expression sab kuch same to same….✨💕 — Zissuali (@AliZissu) August 17, 2025

First I thought that It’s the voice of @iamsrk then Aryan Came up.

Exact same Voice . Wah 🙌 — Jagat_Srkfan (@JujuSrkfan) August 17, 2025

Aryan Khan’s voice is similar to SRK did anyone notice it 🤔 — Vivek Nayak kethavath (@Vivekketavath) August 17, 2025

ALSO READ: Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son All Set For ‘Thoda Sa Vaar’ As He Brings Top Notch Action In Debut Show