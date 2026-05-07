8th Pay Commission Update: Defence, Railway Stakeholder Meetings in Delhi Next Week; Salary Hike Demands, Fitment Factor – All You Need to Know

8th Pay Commission Update: The groundwork for India’s much-anticipated 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is gathering pace, with key stakeholder consultations set to begin in New Delhi next week. Defence and railway employee unions, along with pensioner bodies, will sit down with the Commission on May 13 and 14, marking a crucial phase in shaping future salary, pension, and allowance structures for central government employees.

These meetings are not just routine discussions—they are part of the formal policy-building process that will eventually determine how much India’s government workforce earns over the coming years.

Stakeholder meetings in Delhi: Who is being called and why

According to official communication, the 8th Pay Commission will interact with organisations and unions under the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Railways, including associations that represent serving employees and pensioners.

The meetings will be held in Delhi on May 13–14, 2026 and will focus on:

Employee unions and associations

Defence forces representatives

Railway employee bodies

Pensioner groups linked to both sectors

These consultations are part of a structured process where stakeholders present demands, grievances, and policy suggestions directly to the Commission before recommendations are drafted.

The venue and time schedule will be shared separately with shortlisted participants.

How organisations can participate

Stakeholders who wish to be part of the consultation must submit their request online by 10 May 2026 via the official portal: https://nicforms.nic.in/.

Applicants must also provide the unique Memo ID generated after submitting their memorandum. Only shortlisted organisations will be invited to interaction sessions.

The Commission has also indicated that this is just the beginning, with more consultation meetings in Delhi expected in the coming weeks.

Why these meetings matter for salaries, pensions and allowances

The 8th Pay Commission consultations are the foundation for what will eventually become one of the most significant pay revision exercises for central government employees.

These meetings will directly influence:

Basic salary structure

Dearness allowance (DA) framework

Pension calculations

Service-related benefits and allowances

Long-term pay reform structure

In simple terms, whatever is discussed here will shape the income trajectory of millions of employees and pensioners over the next decade.

The bigger picture: What the 8th Pay Commission is working on

The 8th Central Pay Commission was formally constituted on 3 November 2025. Its mandate includes reviewing:

Pay structures

Pension systems

Allowance frameworks

Fitment factor adjustments

Overall service conditions

The commission is currently in its consultation and memorandum submission phase, where it collects inputs from employee groups before drafting begins.

A final report is expected roughly 18 months after its formation, once stakeholder consultations are completed.

NC-JCM meeting: The consultation process has already begun

The consultation process officially began with the first meeting between the National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and the Commission on 28 April 2026.

That meeting marked the formal start of discussions around:

Salary revisions

Pension structures

Allowances

Service conditions

Between April 28–30, employee representatives also held early discussions in Delhi, laying out their expectations and concerns—particularly around inflation and real income erosion.

Salary hike demands: What employees are asking for

As the consultation window progresses, employee unions have begun presenting sharply different expectations for pay revisions under the 8th CPC.

₹69,000 minimum pay proposal

One of the most widely discussed suggestions is a demand to raise the minimum basic salary to around ₹69,000, based on a fitment factor of 3.83.

The fitment factor is crucial—it determines how existing salaries are multiplied to arrive at revised pay levels.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission Pay Hike: Minimum Basic Salary to Rise From Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000?

₹72,000 push with higher fitment factor

Another group has pushed for a more aggressive revision, proposing:

Minimum salary of ₹72,000 per month

Fitment factor of around 4.0

Annual increment of 6% to keep pace with inflation and living costs

This demand reflects concerns that salary growth has not kept up with rising household expenses and inflation pressures.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission BPMS Demands: Big Salary Jump With Rs 72,000 Base Pay, Higher Increments And Annual Hike Proposed; Check Full Details

Postal employees seek structural overhaul

Taking a broader approach, the Federation of National Postal Organisations has called for a complete restructuring of pay scales in the postal department.

Their proposal suggests:

Significant revisions across grades

Senior-level salaries potentially rising up to ₹2.15 lakh

Not just minimum pay hikes, but full-scale restructuring

Fitment factor debate: 3.83 vs 4.6

At the centre of all discussions is the fitment factor, which determines the extent of the salary revision.

Proposed moderate estimate: ~3.83

Higher union demand: up to 4.6

A higher fitment factor would mean significantly larger salary hikes across all levels of government employees, but it also raises concerns around the fiscal burden on the government.

A bigger reform demand: Change pay cycle from 10 to 5 years

In a notable development, employee groups are also pushing for a structural change in how salaries will be revised.

Currently, pay commissions are constituted roughly every 10 years. However, unions have raised a demand to reduce this cycle to five years, arguing that:

Inflation is too dynamic

The cost of living changes faster than decade-based revisions

Salary structures risk becoming outdated before the next revision cycle

Deadline pressure: May 31 is crucial

All employee submissions and demands are being routed through consultation bodies like NC-JCM. The final deadline for submitting memoranda is May 31, 2026.

This marks the last formal opportunity for unions and associations to present their expectations before the commission begins drafting its report.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission 2026: Deadline Extension, Salary Revision Talks & Key Pension Demands Explained

What happens next

After completing stakeholder consultations in May and beyond, the 8th Pay Commission will move towards:

Consolidating employee demands

Evaluating fiscal impact

Drafting recommendations

Submitting final report (expected within ~18 months of constitution)

These recommendations will ultimately decide the next phase of salary and pension revisions for India’s central government workforce.

What’s ahead as 8th Pay Commission enters key consultation phase

The 8th Pay Commission is still in its early but decisive consultation stage, and the coming weeks in Delhi will play a major role in shaping India’s future government salary structure. With demands ranging from ₹69,000 minimum pay to aggressive fitment factor hikes and even structural reform of the pay cycle, the debate is now as much about economic reality as it is about employee expectations.