Home > Business > Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO Ends Today: Will This ₹45 Cr Eco-Friendly Bet Deliver SME Success?

Aaradhya Disposal Industries’ ₹45.10 crore IPO closes today, targeting eco-friendly paper product manufacturing. With a price band of ₹110-116 per share, the offering has attracted strong interest. Proceeds will fund expansion, debt reduction, and scaling sustainable packaging exports.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 6, 2025 17:45:34 IST

Aaradhya Disposal Industries’ ₹45.10 crore IPO closes today, August 6, 2025. Positioned as a manufacturer of eco-friendly paper products, the company is attracting attention from retail and institutional investors alike.

IPO Overview: Final Call for Investors

The ₹45.10 crore initial public offering is a 100% fresh issue under the book-building route. The company is targeting operational expansion, debt reduction, and scaling its exports of sustainable packaging products.

Key IPO Details:
•    Issue Size: 38,88,000 equity shares (including 1,94,400 market maker portion)
•    Price Band: ₹110 to ₹116 per share
•    Lot Size: 1,200 shares (Minimum Retail Investment: ₹1,32,000)
•    IPO Opened: August 4, 2025
•    IPO Closes: August 6, 2025 (Today)
•    Allotment Date (Tentative): August 7, 2025
•    Refund / Share Credit: August 8, 2025
•    Listing Date: August 11, 2025 on NSE Emerge
•    Lead Manager: Khambatta Securities Ltd
•    Registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd

Subscription Status as of Day 3

By the end of Day 3, total subscription stood at 1.39x. Segment-wise:
•    Retail Investors: 1.45x
•    Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 1.36x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 2.51x
(Data as of August 6, 2025, 17:36 IST)

Company Profile: Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, the company specializes in PE-coated paper and greaseproof food-grade papers. It operates two plants with a combined annual capacity of 15,000 MT, exporting to 16+ countries including the UK, Qatar, and Oman.
IPO proceeds will be used for working capital, expansion, and corporate needs.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before investing.)

Tags: ipoIPO news

