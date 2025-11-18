Adani Group joins As Powered By Partner For Inaugural Season Of Indian Pickleball League

In line with its commitment to supporting India’s emerging sporting landscape, the Adani Group has joined the Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) as the Powered By partner for its inaugural edition. The partnership marks a significant boost for pickleball in India, as the country prepares to host its first-ever official national league for the rapidly growing sport.

Launched by The Times Group and recognised as India’s only national pickleball league sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, IPBL will make its debut from December 1–7, 2025, at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi. The league will feature franchise-based city teams and top Indian and international athletes in a fast-paced, competitive format designed for television and today’s young sports audience.

With pickleball witnessing exponential growth worldwide, this association underscores a shared vision of building a new contemporary sporting property in India.

Sameer Pathak, President, Pickleball World Rankings (A Times Group Company), said, “We are delighted to welcome the Adani Group as the Powered By partner for IPBL’s debut season. Their longstanding commitment to developing Indian sport complements our ambition to scale pickleball with the visibility and structure it deserves. Together, we aim to elevate the sport’s national footprint and set the foundation for a transformational league.”

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, added, “The Adani Group is proud to support the inaugural Indian Pickleball League. Pickleball is one of India’s fastest-growing sports, and this partnership reflects our commitment to nurturing emerging talent and building world-class sporting ecosystems. We believe IPBL has tremendous potential to scale nationwide and inspire a new generation of athletes.”

The Adani Group continues to play an integral role in shaping India’s sporting roadmap by investing in grassroots systems, athlete development, and structured platforms that enable long-term success. The partnership with IPBL further strengthens this vision in pickleball, supported by Adani Sportsline’s ongoing contributions to developing Ahmedabad’s pickleball ecosystem.